Gabe Speier placed on injured list for Seattle Mariners as Cal Raleigh out of lineup for third straight game

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The Brief The Mariners placed LHP Gabe Speier on the 15-day injured list and activated left-handed reliever José Suarez after being claimed off waivers from the Braves. Catcher Cal Raleigh is out of the lineup for a third straight game but has not been placed on the injured list. A decision is still pending as Raleigh was expected to test the injury to his right side in pre-game workouts on Monday. Left-hander Josh Simpson was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma, and right-hander Cole Wilcox was optioned to Tacoma.



The Seattle Mariners made a handful of roster moves on Monday and none of them (yet) were Cal Raleigh being placed on the injured list.

Raleigh is out of the lineup for a third straight day as the Atlanta Braves – who come to Seattle with the best record in all of MLB at 25-10 – get set to open a three-game series with the Mariners. Raleigh has been held out since Friday's game due to soreness in his right side. The injury was significant enough to necessitate an MRI and Raleigh is still out of the lineup for the time being.

Manager Dan Wilson said they'd know more after Raleigh works out ahead of tonight's game.

"He's getting himself into a good spot," Wilson said. "He's testing himself a little bit more today. We'll have more information once we see how he feels after he's done some work today. A decision will be forthcoming here within the next day or so."

If a roster move does happen, infielder Ryan Bliss is with the team to be added to the roster for tonight's game if the decision is made to put Raleigh on the injured list. The move would be retroactive to Saturday, so he would be out until at least next Tuesday.

But there were several moves that were actually made ahead of Monday night's contest.

Left-handed reliever Gabe Speier is being placed on the 15-day injured list due to left shoulder inflammation. Wilson said it's not considered significant, but Speier needed a break.

"I think, you know, something that I think has been lingering on him a little bit, and just thought it was a good time to take a little rest here and give it the time that it needs," Wilson said. "I think he'll be in a good spot here after he gets a little bit of rest, and can move on from it."

Left-handed reliever José Suarez officially joins the team after being claimed off waivers from the Braves this weekend and fills Speier's spot on the roster.

Suarez, 28, is in his eighth season in MLB and spent six years with the Los Angeles Angels before joining Atlanta last season. In eight appearances this season (including one start), Suarez has a 6.61 ERA with 12 runs allowed in 16 ⅓ innings pitched with 12 walks and 21 strikeouts.

Outfielder Rhylan Thomas was designated for assignment from the 40-man roster to open a spot for Suarez.

Additionally, left-hander Josh Simpson was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma, and right-hander Cole Wilcox was optioned to Tacoma.

Wilcox made 11 appearances for Seattle, allowing eight earned runs in 13 ⅓ innings pitched for a 5.40 ERA along with 12 walks and 15 strikeouts.

Simpson, 28, spent one day on the roster last week but did not appear in a game.

Simpson has made nine appearances for the Rainiers this season, allowing just one run in 9 ⅓ innings pitched with six walks and 12 strikeouts. The Mariners acquired Simpson from the Miami Marlins in exchange for cash considerations in February. He made 31 appearances for the Marlins last season, posting a 7.34 ERA with 36 strikeouts and 22 walks in 30 ⅔ innings pitched.

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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