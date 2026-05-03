Seattle Mariners offense flat as Royals complete sweep in 4-1 victory

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The Brief Luis Castillo allowed four runs over six innings on six hits as the Mariners lost 4-1 to the Royals as they were swept in the weekend series. The Mariners managed just one run on four hits with two walks and seven strikeouts against Kansas City starter Kris Bubic. Catcher Cal Raleigh was out of the lineup for a second straight game due to a sore right side.



Vinnie Pasquantino scored the go-ahead run in a three-run fourth inning and the Kansas City Royals held the Seattle Mariners to just four hits for a 4-1 win on Sunday.

Kris Bubic (3-1) pitched seven innings, allowing four hits, one earned run and striking out seven to finish off a three-game sweep.

Seattle’s only run came in the third when Leo Rivas scored on a fielder’s choice groundball from Josh Naylor.

Mariners starter Luis Castillo (0-3) walked Carter Jensen with the bases loaded to tie the game. Jac Caglianone followed with a grounder to Naylor, who got the force out at second but Pasquantino scored to make it a 2-1 game.

Isaac Collins then hit a fly ball to center field to score Salvador Perez from third, as Perez barely beat the throw home by Julio Rodríguez. Home plate umpire Clint Vondrak initially called Perez out, but the call was overturned and the Royals pushed their lead to two runs.

Collins drove in Caglianone with an RBI double in the sixth to make it 4-1.

In six innings, Castillo gave up four earned runs on six hits and two walks with five strikeouts. Nick Davila pitched the ninth in his MLB debut.

Daniel Lynch IV struck out three in 1 1/3 innings for his first save of the season.

Up next

Seattle: RHP Logan Gilbert (1-3, 4.03 ERA) will pitch Monday at home against Atlanta.

Kansas City: Michael Wacha (2-2, 3.13 ERA) will get the start at home against Cleveland.

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.

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