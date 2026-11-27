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The Brief The Seahawks will get Sam Darnold, Charles Cross and Leonard Williams back for Sunday’s critical NFC West matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. All three missed Seattle’s wins over the Arizona Cardinals and Las Vegas Raiders before the bye after suffering injuries in the loss to the Chicago Bears. Seattle will remain without Abe Lucas, Quenton Nelson and Jarran Reed, but every other player on the roster is cleared to play Sunday.



The Seattle Seahawks will have quarterback Sam Darnold, left tackle Charles Cross and defensive tackle Leonard Williams back in action for Sunday's key NFC West matchup with the San Francisco 49ers.

All three players were cleared to return to the lineup after missing the last two games before Seattle's bye week with injuries sustained in the team's 34-17 loss to the Chicago Bears. Darnold had quadriceps and rub injuries, Cross was out with a sprained ankle, and Williams was sidelined with a shoulder stinger.

Head coach Mike Macdonald had already ruled out right tackle Abe Lucas (ankle) and left guard Quenton Nelson (knee) earlier in the week, but nose tackle Jarran Reed will also miss the game due to a toe injury.

No other player on Seattle's roster has any injury designation and is cleared to play against the 49ers.

Meanwhile, the 49ers ruled out quarterback Brock Purdy as backup Mac Jones will get the start against Seattle.

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The backstory:

Darnold cracked a rib early in the loss to the Bears as he took a big hit from Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon. He played through the rest of the game before also injuring his quadriceps late in the contest. Drew Lock started the last two games for the Seahawks ahead of the bye week, which were victories over the Arizona Cardinals and Las Vegas Raiders.

Darnold completed 18 of 29 passes for 195 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions in Seattle's 32-29 loss to the 49ers in October. The Seahawks turned the ball over four times in the loss, including fumbles by Emanuel Wilson and George Holani that directly led to touchdowns.

Darnold was back on the practice field on Monday as the team returned to work from their bye, and was a full participant in each of Seattle's final three practices of the week.

"He looked great, honestly," offensive coordinator Brian Fleury said of Darnold. "It's hard to believe he missed a few weeks and was not throwing and stuff like that. They did a great job with him during the bye week, making sure he was going to be ready to go, and so he looks fantastic.

"No limitations whatsoever."

Outside of Lucas, Nelson and Reed – who did not practice the entire week – backup quarterback Drew Lock was the only player on the roster that was not a full participant in Friday's practice. Lock has been limited for over a month due to a right elbow injury, though it didn't keep him from making two starts in relief of Darnold.

Guard Anthony Bradford (knee), linebacker Ernest Jones IV (knee), tight end Nick Kallerup (ankle), linebacker DeMarcus Lawrence (shoulder), linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (ankle), linebacker Patrick O'Connell (toe) and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (ankle) were limited at some point during the week before returning to full participation.

Josh Jones played left tackle in place of Cross in the two games before the bye, and will now shift to right tackle to fill-in for Lucas with Cross's return to action.

"Obviously, it's a little bit different for him," Fleury said of Jones. "He went from playing the left side predominantly in his reps this season, going over to the right side, and he's done a great job of handling that responsibility, but that's the job of a swing tackle. He's handled it great. We're not expecting any difference in the function of the offense."

Injury Report:

The Source: Information in this story comes from FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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