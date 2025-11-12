Seattle Seahawks receiver Cooper Kupp not interested in "revenge game" narrative in matchup with Rams

article

The Brief Cooper Kupp doesn't want the focus of Sunday's matchup with the Los Angeles Rams to be about him and facing his former team. "It would just be a shame to say I want this game more than any other game. That's doing a disservice to the guys that sit in this room with me," Kupp said. Linebacker DeMarcus Lawrence was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week after scoring two touchdowns on fumble returns against the Arizona Cardinals.



Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp doesn't want any part of the narrative about Sunday's matchup with the Los Angeles Rams to be about a "revenge game."

The former Rams standout will face his old team for the first time this weekend after Los Angeles released him after eight seasons in March. While Kupp was puzzled by the decision his former team made, he's still happy for his time in Los Angeles and wants the focus for Sunday's game to be elsewhere.

"You can't make this game about yourself. It just, it doesn't work that way," Kupp said. "It's too much of a team game. There's too many guys on the field, doing, doing too many things, working at such a high level.

"It would just be a shame to say I want this game more than any other game. That's doing a disservice to the guys that sit in this room with me. … I'm coming in here every week and giving my all in my preparation toward what I'm doing. When I step on the field, you're going to get the best that I can offer you because that's what the guys here deserve. That doesn't change based on any outstanding circumstances for myself."

Kupp said he did reach out to people in the Rams organization to figure out more about the reasons he was released this summer. It was important for us to get closure on that front as he and his family needed to find a new place to play. And while that new place was back in his home state of Washington, it was still a jolt that took some time to get used to.

"It was a meaningful place for me. I enjoyed stepping on that field for eight years and representing the city of Los Angeles. I tried to do it to the best of my ability, and it was important to me," Kupp said. "… The relationships were just too important to feel like that was broken. So, I wanted to get that right and then feel better about being able to come here and being able to represent the state of Washington here every time I step on the field, have that same mentality and not hold anything back because of a bad experience somewhere else or anything like that."

When told there are rumors of a video tribute for Kupp set to be played for him during Sunday's game, Kupp said he was unaware.

"I didn't know that. I don't know. I didn't die. You know, I'm here," Kupp said with a laugh.

"I appreciate it. It's obviously so thankful for my time there incredible experience built so much with just the fans, with the guys that I was able to play with, and just great experiences. Nothing but love for that city."

Kupp's return to Los Angeles also happens to be one of the marquee matchups in the NFL this week. Kupp and the Seahawks are 7-2 and tied with the Rams for the lead of the NFC West. Sunday's winner will be in the driver's seat for the division title.

"I think it'll be fun," Kupp said. "I'm excited to go out there. It's a really good football team. Really good football team, and presents some great challenges for us. And excited to go out there and compete."

DeMarcus Lawrence named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

Linebacker DeMarcus Lawrence was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week after returning two fumbles for touchdowns in Sunday's 44-22 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Lawrence was on the receiving end of both of Jacoby Brissett's fumbles that were forced by Tyrice Night. Lawrence easily scored on both plays as Seattle built a 28-0 lead early in the second quarter.

"You can’t draw that up," Lawrence said after the win on Sunday. "T-Knight did a great job running the play exactly how Coach Macdonald drew it up, and I was the lucky recipient of the two forced fumbles. I'll take it every day."

Lawrence is the first Seahawk to win a player of the week award this season. However, wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njgiba was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Month for October.

Safety Coby Bryant and defensive end Leonard Williams were NFC Defensive Players of the Week in consecutive weeks last season, with Bryant winning in Week 12, and Williams in Week 13.

