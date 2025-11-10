Seahawks Notebook: Jalen Sundell out multiple weeks, Jarran Reed has surgery

article

Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said that center Jalen Sundell is expected to miss multiple weeks with a knee injury and could be placed on injured reserve.

Sundell was injured in the second quarter of Sunday's 44-22 win over the Arizona Cardinals. Sundell was engaged in a block on Arizona defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson on a goal line run six minutes into the second quarter. Sundell was tripped up from behind by a falling Calais Campbell. Sundell collapsed to the turf and eventually walked off the field under his own power.

"It's going to be multiple weeks, and I'd say IR is under consideration with it," Macdonald said. "Not season-ending as of today. He's tough as crap, we'll see how it goes, but hopefully we'll get him back."

Macdonald said that Sundell would not need surgery for his injured knee.

Sundell has started all nine games this season at center for Seattle after earning the starting job in training camp. Sam Darnold has been sacked just ten times this season, which is tied for the fewest in the league with Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix. Sundell's play is a big part of that success.

"I thought he was playing really well for us," Macdonald said. "A lot of the things that he does well, Olu (Oluwatimi) does too. But Jalen, he's a great athlete, gets to the second level, he's tough, resilient, all those things, but Olu is too. Olu is also a really good player, he's played great football for us, and that's what we're going to need from him."

Outside of one failed snap exchange with Darnold that led to a turnover, Macdonald was pleased with Oluwatimi's performance in place of Sundell.

In the third quarter with Oluwatimi at center, the Seahawks ran 12 consecutive rushing plays, gaining 79 yards primarily behind the efforts of Zach Charbonnet that led to a Jason Myers field goal. Charbonnet gained 61 yards over four consecutive rushing plays alone to begin the drive for Seattle's offense.

"Really excited for Olu," Macdonald said. "Talking about staying ready, and then when this opportunity presented itself, he played some really good football for us, and he was really a catalyst behind a lot of those runs."

Bryce Cabeldue was the emergency third center option for Seattle and saw some snaps late in the game with Drew Lock at quarterback for experience. Christian Haynes saw time at center in training camp as well and could be an option at the position once he's activated to the roster as well.

"We'll work through it. Christian still has eligibility if we move him up. Bryce got some work yesterday, so we'll be getting other guys ready, but Olu will be our center right now," Macdonald said.

Jarran Reed has surgery on broken wrist

Mike Macdonald said that nose tackle Jarran Reed had a second surgery on his injured wrist on Monday morning after he was placed on injured reserve this weekend. Macdonald explained Sunday night that Reed injured his wrist in the win against the Houston Texans last month ahead of the team's bye week. Reed had a procedure at the time to address the issue and played the last two games despite the injury.

They hoped the surgery would solve the issue, but Reed was still experiencing pain throughout last week. A follow-up exam showed Reed had a break that needed to be addressed surgically.

"Look, this just tells you how tough this guy is," Macdonald said. "He's like an all-time physically tough player, mentally, all of the above. Comes back in two weeks and plays after having – basically breaking something in his hand or wrist. We thought it was good to go. We thought it was ready, but we had a setback in the game. Just tells you how tough he is. He was thinking throughout the week, shoot, my hand is sore. So we got it re-imaged and turns out he has to have another operation, so it's a setback for him."

Macdonald said the expectation is Reed will be back with the team and the surgery will fix the injury for Reed.

"Your heart goes out to him," Macdonald said. "It's some adversity for him. But hopefully this will really give him some – stabilize it and alleviate the pain – first you're concerned about him for the long run, and then, when he can come back, and he can come back and play great football for us."

Notes

– Mike Macdonald said it's too early in the week to know the status of linebacker Ernest Jones IV, wide receiver Tory Horton, and cornerback Josh Jobe and if they'll be available this week against the Los Angeles Rams.

"We’re probably going to stick to a similar schedule as we did last week. We’ve got to play it day by day with those guys, but I'd say all three are hoping to play," Macdonald said.

All three players were injured in Seattle's win over the Washington Commanders last week. Jones sustained a knee injury, Horton had groin and shin issues, and Jobe sustained a concussion.

– Mike Macdonald praised the play of cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett and the breakup he made on a pass for Marvin Harrison Jr. in Sunday's win over the Cardinals.

The throw hit Harrison in the hands beyond Pritchett's reach, but as the two were falling into the end zone, Pritchett found the ball and punched it out of Harrison's grasp.

"We showed the TV copy to the guys multiple times. The body control and awareness, I've never really seen a play like that before," Macdonald said.

"Nehemiah played his best game as a Seahawk yesterday, and we expect that from him moving forward. It's on tape now. That play probably ultimately sealed the win for us, because otherwise, if they make that touchdown, it's down to a two-score game with 20 minutes to go or something. That was a big-time play."

– Mike Macdonald also had positive comments about the play of right guard Anthony Bradford, who has been the brunt of criticism at times this season.

"I thought he played one of his better games last game," Macdonald said. "There are some plays where it might be a quick loss, but that happens in football."

One particular clip on Twitter highlighted Cardinals defensive tackle Walter Nolen III immediately beating Bradford on George Holani's 9-yard touchdown run. Macdonald said that doesn't adequately show Bradford's level of play.

"He’s protecting well, and when he gets his hands on people, he's moving them and he's finishing blocks, and that's what we're asking our guys to do," Macdonald said. "There's always room for improvement. We want our guys to run for a million yards every game and we don't want the quarterback to get touched, that's what you want. It's not going to but that's what we're shooting for, and all of us are going to fall short to a certain degree, but I think yesterday was one of his better games."

