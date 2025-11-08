Seattle Seahawks place nose tackle Jarran Reed on injured reserve

article

The Brief The Seahawks placed NT Jarran Reed (wrist/thumb) and WR Dareke Young (quadriceps) on injured reserve. Reed was ruled out Saturday morning with a new thumb injury after being a full participant in practice throughout the week. WR Cody White and NT Quinton Bohanna were signed to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. WR Ricky White III and LB Patrick O'Connell were elevated from the practice squad.



After suddenly being ruled out on Saturday morning with wrist and thumb injuries, the Seattle Seahawks placed nose tackle Jarran Reed on injured reserve ahead of Sunday's game with the Arizona Cardinals.

Reed was a full participant throughout the week at practice for the Seahawks, though he's been on the injury report in recent weeks with wrist and knee injuries. The thumb issue is a new problem, which would logically be the reason he won't be able to play.

Reed – and wide receiver Dareke Young, who was also placed on injured reserve with a quadriceps injury – will have to miss Seattle's next four games. They will be eligible to return to the roster for the Seahawks' game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 7.

It was part of a handful of moves the Seahawks made ahead of Sunday's game with the Cardinals.

With wide receiver Tory Horton (shin) and linebacker Ernest Jones IV listed as doubtful to play on Friday, the Seahawks were already going to need to make additions to the roster. Horton has a groin injury and a shin injury that flared up on Thursday, and Jones is still recovering from a knee injury sustained in Sunday night's win over the Washington Commanders.

Wide receiver Cody White and nose tackle Quinton Bohanna were signed to the 53-man roster from the practice squad to take the spots of Reed and Young. Additionally, linebacker Patrick O'Connell and wide receiver Ricky White III were elevated from the practice squad.

White and White III were needed depth with Horton doubtful, Young out, and Cooper Kupp questionable to play. Head coach Mike Macdonald did hint that Kupp would be able to play on Sunday, however.

"I feel great about it," Macdonald said. "He's done a great job. Coop's an animal, he's great. It's impressive to see what he's willing to do to get ready to go play a game. It means a lot to him, and I'm excited. He has done a great job this week."

O'Connell adds depth behind Drake Thomas and Tyrice Knight at linebacker with Jones unlikely to play. Chazz Surratt would have been the only other off-ball linebacker option for Seattle without the added help.

Bohanna will similarly provide nose tackle depth in Reed's absence alongside Byron Murphy and Brandon Pili.

