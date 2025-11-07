Tory Horton, Ernest Jones IV likely out for Seattle Seahawks against Cardinals

article

The Brief Wide receiver Tory Horton (groin/shin) and linebacker Ernest Jones IV (knee) are doubtful to play Sunday against the Cardinals. Wide receiver Cooper Kupp (heel/hamstring) and tight end A.J. Barner (calf) are questionable. Rasheed Shaheed will make his Seahawks debut as a receiver and return option.



The Seattle Seahawks are likely to be without wide receiver Tory Horton and linebacker Ernest Jones IV for Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Horton and Jones are both doubtful to play for Seattle. Horton has a groin injury and a shin injury that flared up on Thursday, and Jones is still recovering from a knee injury sustained in Sunday night's win over the Washington Commanders.

Head coach Mike Macdonald said neither player would go through pre-game warmups in an attempt to play.

Horton is coming off a two-touchdown performance in last week's win over Washington. Macdonald said that Wednesday's practice at a walkthrough tempo wasn't enough to stress Horton's injury into showing itself.

"It's a little tricky with Tory because we were basically on a walkthrough tempo on Wednesday, but it was a lingering issue from the game and that’s probably the best way to put it," Macdonald said.

Given Horton's injury, the progress made by Cooper Kupp in practice this week could be extremely important. Kupp didn't play against Washington due to a hamstring injury he suffered in practice last week, but he was a full participant in Friday's final practice of the week. He's officially listed as questionable.

"I feel great about it," Macdonald said. "He's done a great job. Coop's an animal, he's great. It's impressive to see what he's willing to do to get ready to go play a game. It means a lot to him, and I'm excited. He has done a great job this week."

With Jake Bobo and Dareke Young also out for at least another week, it leaves Seattle with only Jaxon Smith-Njigba and new addition Rashid Shaheed as healthy options on the 53-man roster. Kupp's availability would make him No. 3 with Cody White likely to factor in again as well.

"He's been a guy that has been willing to accept some of these roster movements," Macdonald said of White. "That's what really I'm thinking of. Earlier in the year, the selflessness that goes into that. This is a guy that's battled his tail off for years now to carve out a role in the league, and especially on our football team, and he's earned it."

Macdonald had said that he didn't anticipate Bobo or Young going on injured reserve due to their injuries. However, the need for roster spots might force moves this weekend. White could be added to the roster so that other players are options to be elevated from the practice squad to play.

"Frankly, we're still figuring things out going into tomorrow," Macdonald said. "I can't tell you who exactly is going to be up and who's not. We're still working through all that right now."

Shaheed is expected to play for Seattle this weekend, factoring in both as a receiver and a return option. Shaheed has 44 catches for 499 yards and two touchdowns this season for the New Orleans Saints.

"He's doing great, just keeps attacking it," Macdonald said. "He is one of those deals where he has done a great job so far and the prep won't stop until all the way through game time."

"It's been really good and everybody's been super welcoming," Shaheed said. "So it's been really smooth. Being here with Coach (Klint) Kubiak and getting a feel for the offense again, it's been a good transition.

"It all sounds familiar. It's all starting to click in my brain. And I feel like it should come back pretty quick, and I shouldn't miss too much at all."

Shaheed played in Seattle against the Seahawks in September and is looking forward to his first experience at Lumen Field as the home team.

"I got a glimpse of how this team kind of operates," Shaheed said. "Super explosive, super fun. I'm excited to play in front of the fans at home for my first game."

Wide receiver isn't the only spot on the roster with a personnel crunch. Seattle lost safety Jerrick Reed II on waivers to the Tennessee Titans earlier this week when he was released to accommodate Shaheed's addition to the roster. It leaves D'Anthony Bell as the only true safety backup to Ty Okada and Coby Bryant in the starting lineup as Nick Emmanwori is used in a hybrid role.

Maxen Hook has been on the practice squad the last several weeks and could be an option to be elevated for Sunday's game if additional depth is needed.

Additionally, cornerback Josh Jobe being ruled out with a concussion could similarly require a move on the outside. Shaquill Griffin has been a call-up from the practice squad multiple times this season. Though he could be elevated one more time, he'd have to pass through waivers after the game. The Seahawks could add him to the 53-man roster outright to address that concern.

Regardless of veteran status, all players must clear waivers after the NFL trade deadline when released.

With Jones likely out due to his knee injury, Seattle is also light at linebacker. Patrick O'Connell would be the most likely option to call up for help there if the front office feels they need depth there. Drake Thomas will handle the defensive play-calling duties with Tyrice Knight replacing Jones in the lineup.

Regardless, Seattle has more holes for this weekend than two practice squad elevations alone can solve. That's why it shouldn't be a surprise to see either Bobo and/or Young moved to injured reserve.

"We're working through everything right now," Macdonald said. "We’ve got a lot going on, and we're just working through it. There's just a lot of variables moving and things that have happened through this week, and we're trying to figure it out right now. We’ll get it figured out by tomorrow."

Like Kupp, tight end A.J. Barner is also questionable to play due to a calf injury, but was able to fully participate in practice on Friday.

