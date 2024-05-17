Seattle Seahawks sign third-round guard Christian Haynes

article

The Seattle Seahawks signed third-round draft pick Christian Haynes to his four-year rookie contract on Friday, leaving just one selection from this year's draft class still unsigned.

Haynes, a 6-foot-3, 317-pound guard from the University of Connecticut, was the second selection in the draft for Seattle, following Texas defensive tackle Byron Murphy in the first round.

The signing of Haynes leaves only sixth-round tackle Mike Jerrell as the lone remaining unsigned pick. All rookie contracts for draft picks are four-year deals, though first-round picks carry an option for a fifth season.

Haynes was a four-year starter and two-year team captain for the Huskies at right guard and was named a second-team All-American in 2022. He started 49 straight games for UConn after redshirting during the 2018 season and missing the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

General manager John Schneider said after the selection that Haynes allowed just 48 quarterback pressures on 1,687 total snaps at Connecticut.

Right guard is the most obvious fit for Haynes with the Seahawks. Veteran Laken Tomlinson is the presumptive starter for the Seahawks at left guard after signing with the team in April. Haynes will come into the team with the chance to push second-year guard Anthony Bradford for the starting spot on the right side of the line.

The Seahawks begin "organized team activities" (OTAs) next week as the team moves into the second phase of offseason work.

MORE SEAHAWKS NEWS