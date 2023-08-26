Expand / Collapse search

Seattle hosts Chicago after Loyd's 32-point game

By Associated Press
Published 
News
Associated Press
article

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 25: Jewell Loyd #24 of the Seattle Storm shoots the ball against Breanna Stewart #30 of the New York Liberty in the second half at the Barclays Center on July 25, 2023 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The Liberty de

SEATTLE - Seattle hosts the Chicago Sky after Jewell Loyd scored 32 points in the Seattle Storm's 90-86 loss to the Indiana Fever.

The Storm are 4-14 on their home court. Seattle is sixth in the Western Conference with 17.5 assists per game led by Loyd averaging 3.3. The Sky are 7-9 in road games. Chicago ranks sixth in the WNBA allowing 83.6 points while holding opponents to 45.6% shooting.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Sky won 102-79 in the last meeting on Aug. 23. Dana Evans led the Sky with 23 points, and Loyd led the Storm with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS

Ezi Magbegor is averaging 13.9 points, eight rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Storm. Loyd is averaging 24.7 points over the last 10 games for Seattle.

Courtney Williams is averaging 10 points, 5.7 rebounds and six assists for the Sky. Marina Mabrey is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES

Storm: 5-5, averaging 78.8 points, 36.2 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points per game.

Sky: 4-6, averaging 86.9 points, 31.5 rebounds, 20.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.0 points.

INJURIES

Storm: Gabby Williams: out (foot).

Sky: Isabelle Harrison: out (knee), Rebekah Gardner: out (foot).

Seattle; Sunday, 3 p.m. PT