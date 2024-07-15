Seattle Mariners select two pitchers in 2024 MLB Draft

The Seattle Mariners have reinvested in the pitching farm with their two first picks in the MLB Draft, after having a heavy frontload of position prospects in the minors.

With the 15th pick in the MLB Draft, the Seattle Mariners selected Jurrangelo Cjintje out of Mississippi State. The switch pitcher was initially drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers in 2022 out of Champagnat Catholic School in Miami, Florida, though he chose to skip the minors and attend college. After spending two years at Mississippi State, Cjintje raised his draft stock and potential paycheck. The Mariners' 15th overall selection was valued at $4,880,900, meaning Cjintje will earn a bonus close to that amount.

Cjintje’s most intriguing aspect as a pitcher is his ability to throw with both hands. While he is mainly a right-handed pitcher, the prospect can throw up to 90 mph with both arms. The 21-year-old is a natural lefty but developed these skills through mimicking his father, Michelangelo, a right-handed pitcher who played professionally in the Netherlands.

In 2016, Cjintje helped lead Curaçao to the Little League World Series.

In the second round of the draft, the Mariners decided to add another pitcher to the mix, selecting Ryan Sloan. The 2024 Illinois Gatorade Player of the Year is a right-handed pitcher listed at 6-foot-4, 205 pounds. Sloan’s big frame allows him to develop into a pitcher who can sustain a high level of pitching deep into innings. One of Sloan’s best traits is his 96 mph fastball.

The one exception that may hinder the Mariners' draft pick is the fact that Sloan has already committed to playing at Wake Forest University. The Mariners selected Sloan with a high slot value in order to draw him out of that commitment. If Sloan agrees to sign with the Mariners, he can expect to earn a bonus of $1,641,800.

The MLB Draft continued Monday morning as the Mariners were expected to pick in rounds 3-10. In their first four picks of the day, the Mariners selected right-handed pitcher Hunter Cranton from Kansas, catcher Josh Caron from Nebraska, right-handed pitcher Charlie Beilenson from Duke, and catcher/right-handed pitcher Grant Knipp from Campbell University.

The Mariners have focused on bolstering their pitching depth during Monday's draft.

