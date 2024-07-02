Seattle Mariners sign Chris Devenski, call-up Seby Zavala

article

The Seattle Mariners signed right-handed reliever Chris Devenski and called up catcher Seby Zavala from Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday.

Additionally, the team optioned left-handed pitcher Jhonathan Diaz to Tacoma.

Devenski, 33, was released by the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday after being designated for assignment by the team last week. He made 19 appearances this season for the Rays, tossing 26 ⅔ innings with a 6.75 ERA, 14 walks and 24 strikeouts. His last outing with the Rays came against the Mariners on June 24, as he allowed two runs on a hit, three walks and a home run by Mitch Garver.

Devenski was signed to a major league contract, but will join the Rainiers in Tacoma while being added to the 40-man roster. He's a nine-year MLB veteran who has played for th Houston Astros (2016-20), Arizona Diamondbacks (2021-22), Philadelphia Phillies (2022), Los Angeles Angels (2023) and Rays (2023-24).

Despite throwing right-handed, he's had strong career success against left-handed hitters, with a career .212 batting average against and a .653 on-base-plus-slugging percentage allowed.

Zavala returns to the major league roster as Garver is day-to-day with a hand injury after being hit by a pitch in Sunday's game against the Minnesota Twins. He's appeared in 18 games this season with Seattle, but was used very sparingly overall by manager Scott Servais. He was designated for assignment on June 18 and reported to the Rainiers when he cleared waivers.

Zavala is batting .154 with two doubles, a home run and two RBI with three walks and 16 strikeouts.

Diaz did not appear in a game in his most recent stint with Seattle, as Luis Castillo was moved up to pitch Sunday's game against the Twins and fill Bryan Woo's spot in the rotation. He made one start for the Mariners on June 11 against the Chicago White Sox, allowing three runs on nine hits with a walk and four strikeouts in 5 ⅓ innings pitched.

