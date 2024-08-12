Expand / Collapse search

Seattle Mariners, Victor Robles reach agreement on 2-year extension

By Tim Booth
Published  August 12, 2024 4:22pm PDT
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 10: Victor Robles #10 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates with teammates after scoring a run on a double hit by Randy Arozarena #56 in the first inning during a game against the New York Mets at T-Mobile Park on August 10, (Brandon Sloter / Getty Images)

SEATTLE - The Seattle Mariners and outfielder Victor Robles have reached agreement on a two-year contract extension worth $9.75 million, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on Monday on the condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the agreement.

The deal also includes a $9 million option for the 2027 season.

Robles has been a revelation for Seattle after being acquired from Washington. Robles first struggled to get playing time but once he cracked the lineup has been a significant contributor for the Mariners in their push for the postseason.

Robles is hitting .303 with seven doubles and three homers in 42 games since joining the Mariners. He’s also been excellent as the primary center fielder for Seattle for the past three weeks with Julio Rodriguez sidelined by an ankle injury.

Signing Robles also gives Seattle some certainty about its outfield moving into next season.

