Seattle Seahawks to ease Connor Williams into action after signing

article

Even though he officially signed with the team on Sunday, it’s going to be at least another week before new Seattle Seahawks center Connor Williams gets into practices with his new team.

Williams, who is coming off a torn ACL sustained last December, was just a spectator for Seattle’s only practice of the week at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center. The team is set to travel to Nashville for joint practices with the Tennessee Titans ahead of Saturday’s second preseason game.

"He’ll be with the sports performance folks for the next week or so until we can get him full speed in practice," Macdonald said. "But we’re shooting for either Cleveland week or after to get him out here and practicing for real."

Macdonald did say the plan is for Williams to be ready for Week 1 and the season opener against the Denver Broncos.

Williams said he feels like he’s at 95 percent in his recovery from knee surgery.

"I’m getting there, strengths are getting there, pretty symmetrical, honestly," Williams said. "And I think we’re just devising a plan to slowly work back in and slowly get me on the field."

With the decision to sign Williams, the Seahawks traded center Nick Harris to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. The Browns had backup center Luke Wypler suffer a broken ankle in their preseason opener this weekend, and Harris had previously played for the Browns the last four years.

"It’s just an opportunity to get a great player on our football team. It’s really that simple," Macdonald said of the Williams signing.

Williams is a six-year NFL veteran that has started 77 out of 83 games played in the league with the Dolphins and Dallas Cowboys. He primarily played left guard with the Cowboys, but was a center in Miami. Per Pro Football Focus, Williams was the second-highest graded center in the league last season before the knee injury ended his year.

"They gave me a lot of space and opportunity to grow," Williams said of the move to center with Miami. "And then with that, I had four years at guard, so just knowing what the center position entailed and what it took, it was a smooth transition."

With Williams’ addition and Harris’ trade to Cleveland, the center position seems to be set for Seattle. Williams will become the starter with Olu Oluwatimi set to serve as the backup.

"I’m excited to see Connor come out here and do his thing," Macdonald said. "Haven’t seen him live yet with us. We have a great plan with him and we’ll see where he’s at in a week or so."

MORE SEAHAWKS NEWS