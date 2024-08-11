Seattle Seahawks trade Nick Harris to Browns, Connor Williams signs

article

Nick Harris has been hiked back to the Browns.

Cleveland reacquired the veteran center in a trade from the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday after backup Luke Wypler suffered a broken ankle in Saturday's exhibition game against the Green Bay Packers.

Harris was drafted by the Browns in 2020. He spent three seasons with Cleveland, missing all of 2022 after suffering a knee injury in the preseason opener. The 25-year-old signed a one-year deal as a free agent with the Seahawks in March.

The Browns sent a sixth-round draft pick in 2026 to Seattle in exchange for Harris and a seventh-round pick in 2026.

Wypler was No. 2 on Cleveland’s depth chart behind starter Ethan Pocic. Wypler was carted off the field in the first half against the Packers and coach Kevin Stefanski said the second-year lineman from Ohio State will have surgery.

Last week, the Seahawks agreed to terms on a one-year contract with center Connor Williams, who has played for Dallas and Miami and is expected to be in Seattle on Monday. Harris had been competing with Olu Oluwatimi.

