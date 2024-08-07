Numerous fights break out during Seattle Seahawks practice on Wednesday

article

The only practice of training camp so far attended by team owner Jody Allen devolved into "Fight Club" for the Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday afternoon.

Head coach Mike Macdonald had to briefly bring a halt to practice as a total of five separate scraps of varying severity occurred on the Virginia Mason Athletic Center practice fields.

"I don't know what the numbers are, but we've been out here, I don't know, 14 of the last 16 days... I think we're tired of going against one another, you know," Macdonald told the NFL Network after practice.

The two most significant incidents both involved cornreback Tre Brown.

Brown punched wide receiver Jake Bobo in the face after Bobo lost his helmet in a shoving match between the players. A few minutes later, Brown and receiver DK Metcalf got into an argument that saw safety K'Von Wallace attempt to play peacemaker. After it seemed to have cooled down, Metcalf then re-engaged and grabbed Brown's facemask, ripping his helmet off his head and swinging it at Brown. The helmet instead caught Wallace in the crossfire as the incident was caught live on NFL Network.

Macdonald didn't speak with local reporters on Wednesday, but did speak to the incidents after practice with NFL Network.

"Yeah, we're right on the line right now," Macdonald said. "And I think the guys realize that, like, 'hey, you know, let's take care of one another.' Definitely don't want people fighting out here and stuff, and especially against our own teammates. And then DK gave a great message at the end of practice, just kind of putting everything in perspective. The guys finished it out the right way. So proud of our guys."

Between the two Tre Brown fights, tight end Pharaoh Brown and linebacker Tyrel Dodson also got into a scrum during goal line drills. Later on, wide receiver Dee Eskridge and undrafted rookie cornerback Carlton Johnson got into it with each other and continued to chirp to one another for the ensuing minutes. Then in 1-on-1 pass rushing drills, linebacker Derick Hall and rookie guard Christian Haynes also got into it with Haynes losing his helmet in the process.

Macdonald came across the field and sent both Hall and Haynes into the locker room at that point.

Macdonald stopped the practice and brought the team together after the Brown-Metcalf incident.

"Yeah, it was positive," he said of the conversation. "It was positive, and the guys are in a good spot, but just remind them why we're out here, what we're trying to get accomplished, and take a deep breath and let's finish practice the right way. And we did."

Allen and vice chairman Bert Kolde had been out to watch practice for the first time together in training camp. They were making their exit from the fields when Hall and Haynes had their dust up. Allen isn't a frequent presence at practices, but has been a fixture in the team's draft room and often attends games. She's been the controlling face of the team since her brother, Paul, passed away in 2018.

It was just a bit ironic that the day they decided to attend practice saw so many fights on the field.

Are the fights a big deal? No, probably not. Brown tweeted after practice "Everybody family" presumably in reference to the scuffles in practice.

But it did make for a feisty practice as the team gets set to open the preseason against the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday.

"The guys are spirited. We had a great practice, and we're excited for Saturday," Macdonald said.

