Seattle Seahawks reach deal with Connor Williams, per report

article

The Seattle Seahawks have reached a deal with free agent center Connor Williams worth up to $6 million for one year, according to a report from Adam Schefter of ESPN.com.

Williams, 27, had a visit with the Seahawks at the start of training camp. He had remained unsigned as he's coming off a torn ACL sustained last December playing for the Miami Dolphins. However, agent Drew Rosenhaus told 560 WQAM radio on Monday that a deal with Williams was expected within the coming days.

"He’s in negotiations with the Seahawks and there’s a few other teams," Rosenhaus said. "I wouldn’t be surprised if Connor signs within the next 48 to 72 hours."

Williams reportedly had a visit with the Baltimore Ravens on Monday, but circled back for a deal with the Seahawks instead. The deal reportedly carries $3 million guaranteed.

Head coach Mike Macdonald said after practice on Monday that Seattle's center competition between Olu Oluwatimi and Nick Harris remains "open" with both players having seen reps with the first-team offense throughout training camp.

"It’s open," Macdonald said. "Nick’s done a nice job. He’s pushing Olu."

Oluwatimi started just one game during his rookie season for Seattle last year. Meanwhile, Harris – a former Washington Husky standout – has made four starts while appearing in 40 games overall for the Cleveland Browns the last three years.

Offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb was more verbose in his response to the battle after Tuesday's practice.

"They're doing great. It's exactly what you want," Grubb said. "Two high operating guys that are battling it out for one of the most important positions on the offense and we want that. We want high level competition. They're both doing a great job. They're splitting reps. I think it's making them both a lot better."

But Williams has a clearly more accomplished resume to those of Oluwatimi and Harris.

He's a six-year NFL veteran that has started 77 out of 83 games played in the league with the Dolphins and Dallas Cowboys. He primarily played left guard with the Cowboys, but was a center in Miami. Per Pro Football Focus, Williams was the second-highest graded center in the league last season before the knee injury ended his year.

Rosenhaus said that Williams is fully healthy on his radio appearance on Monday.

"He’s going to be able to play in the first game. It is the most amazing recovery I have ever seen in my career," Rosenhaus said.

Williams' addition raises the floor of the center position significantly for Seattle. It's a position that has been a bit of a problem for the Seahawks the last couple of seasons. Evan Brown wore down last season as the year progressed, and Austin Blythe had his struggles at the position in 2022 as well.

MORE SEAHAWKS NEWS