Seattle Seahawks Notebook: Back to fundamentals for defense

The worst defensive performance of the season for the Seattle Seahawks has the group going back to the basics this week.

"We just need to just really be on the details," safety Rayshawn Jenkins said on Thursday. "Everything that they did, or we gave them, was all self-inflicted and had we played a few things better, it would have been just a way better game."

Just as he did after Monday's loss, head coach Mike Macdonald said there were uncharacteristic mistakes by the team that allowed the Lions to carve through their defense. Jenkins noted that Jameson Williams' 70-yard touchdown, and a big pass allowed to Tim Patrick came on coverage busts on defense.

"Whatever shows up on tape is my responsibility," Macdonald said. "At the end of the day, I'm responsible for what goes on out there, and our guys are fighting their tails off to go do it. No player is ever going to show up and want to do it the wrong way. Everybody wants to win, everybody wants to be productive, and everybody wants to have success. The secret sauce is when you can get it planned together, they're playing for one another, and they're excited for everybody else's success. I think that's what we're building, and that's what we're trying to create. I think I have to do my part to make that happen."

Jenkins said he felt like the team got a little bit away from doing their own jobs and it caught up to them.

"Just do what we were taught day one and don't go chasing plays, trying to make a play just because you may feel like ‘hey, we need a play here, so let me not drop here and hey I see something open, let me go get it.' Cause at the end of the day, the ball is always going to find you in a bad way when you're not doing your job. Just guys really understanding their role – which I think everyone does – but for some reason, I don't know, for some reason things just got out of whack Monday night."

Perhaps that's where the many absences due to injury showed up more than anything else against the Lions. Even if it was a subconscious thought, a belief that the guys that were playing needed to do more to hold things together may have led to guys not doing what they were supposed to at all moments.

Jenkins said he appreciates Macdonald saying everything falls on him, but they are the ones on the field and need to get the job done correctly. That involves going back to the basics and fundmentals to reset and get back to what they need to do.

"Absolutely. It's as simple as that," Jenkins said. "I keep saying this, had we played just a few things right… the explosive to (Jameson Williams) was a blown coverage, the wraparound to (Tim Patrick), blown coverage. It was just a lot of things that we don't normally do on a daily basis, whether it be in practice or the games, so just as simple as that."

Jason Peters returns to Seahawks:

Jason Peters is 42 years old, five years older than the head coach he now plays for in Seattle. He wasn't chasing another opportunity to play in the NFL, but when the chance presented itself to return to the Seahawks he willingly answered the call.

"I can still do it," Peters said on Thursday. "So when I got the call – I know these guys pretty well and it's a young, good team – so I was like if I get the call, I got to go ball. I ain't going to say this is the last rodeo, but I'm right there at the end."

When the season started and Peters was sitting at home, he didn't anticipate that he'd be playing this season. However, with the Seahawks down to their third-string right tackle and with the right guard position struggling through the first month of the season, the Seahawks looked to bring Peters in for help.

"I just kept the door open and I got the call," Peters said. "If it wasn't this team, I probably wouldn't have done it."

Peters said he thinks it will take him two weeks to get up to speed to be able to play, if needed. He signed with the practice squad on Wednesday and likely won't be asked to play until after next Thursday's game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Cameron Young begins practice window from PUP list:

Nose tackle Cameron Young returned to practice on Wednesday as he begins his 21-day practice window to get back into shape. Young has been out since the end of last season when he suffered a knee injury in the season finale against the Arizona Cardinals.

Tackle Abe Lucas (knee) and safety Jerrick Reed II (knee) remain on the PUP list and have not been designated to return to practice. And given the short week next week ahead of the San Francisco 49ers game, it's unlikely they get back to practice next week either.

Tyus Bowser signs with Dolphins:

After appearing in two games for the Seahawks on practice squad elevations, linebacker Tyus Bowser left Seattle to sign to the active roster of the Miami Dolphins on Thursday.

Miami lost linebacker Jaelan Phillips for the season last week and Bowser has a more direct chance to play and get a full salary on the Dolphins' roster. Bowser played 38 snaps over the last two games against Miami and Detroit.

Injury Report:

