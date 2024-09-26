Expand / Collapse search

Ken Walker III limited; Leonard Williams, Byron Murphy II DNP for Seattle Seahawks

September 26, 2024
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 22: Leonard Williams #99 of the Seattle Seahawks takes the field prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at Lumen Field on September 22, 2024 in Seattle, Washington.  (Rio Giancarlo / Getty Images)

RENTON, Wash. - Running back Ken Walker III was limited in practice for the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday, while key defenders Leonard Williams, Boye Mafe, Jerome Baker and Byron Murphy II all did not participate.

Walker has missed the last two games for Seattle with an oblique strain sustained late in Seattle's season-opening victory over the Denver Broncos. Baker (hamstring) missed last Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins, and Williams (ribs) and Murphy (hamstring) were each injured in the win over Miami.

Mafe (knee) was held out of practice last Wednesday as well, before playing against the Dolphins.

In addition to Walker, tight ends Noah Fant (toe) and Pharaoh Brown (foot), guard Laken Tomlinson (ankle), linebacker Derick Hall (hip) and nose tackle Johnathan Hankins (calf) were also limited in practice on Thursday.

Additionally, linebacker Uchenna Nwosu – who has missed the first three games of the season with a sprained knee – officially did not practice on Thursday. Nwosu was out with the team before the start of practice on Wednesday, but what he was able to do is unclear as the team wasn't required to submit a practice report yesterday with the Monday night game.

Also missing practice on Wednesday was Anthony Bradford, who has started the first three games of the year at right guard. Head coach Mike Macdondald already indicated that rookie Christian Haynes was going to get more playing time this week as the team looks to solve issues at the position amid Bradford's struggles. However, a knee injury for Bradford only increases the likelihood that Haynes will start this week.

Receivers Tyler Lockett (thigh), DK Metcalf (hand) and Jake Bobo (knee), tight end Brady Russell (shoulder), running back Kenny McIntosh (hand), linebacker Tyrel Dodson (shoulder), and safety K'Von Wallace (shoulder) were all full participants.

Injury Report:

