Seattle Seahawks set to get reinforcements against Giants

article

It was a much cleaner injury report for the Seattle Seahawks this week after missing half of their defensive line for Monday night's loss to the Detroit Lions.

Only rookie defensive tackle Byron Murphy II was officially ruled out for Sunday's game against the New York Giants due to a hamstring injury. Players set to return to action for the team this week include defensive end Leonard Williams, and linebackers Jerome Baker and Uchenna Nwosu.

Williams missed last week's game in Detroit with a rib injury, Baker has missed the last two due to a hamstring, and Nwosu has been out since the final game of the preseason with a knee sprain.

"We got a couple of guys questionable," head coach Mike Macdonald said. "So, we'll see how that plays out in the next couple of days, but things are positive."

Meanwhile, linebacker Boye Mafe (knee) and safety Julian Love (thigh) are listed as questionable, but Love said he expects to play Sunday against his former team.

"I'm good, yeah. Just ready to go," Love said.

Love sustained a thigh contusion in the second quarter of the Detroit game and was unable to return to action. Mafe missed the game with his knee issue which has been on the injury report for a few weeks now.

Any player not listed on the final injury report of the week indicates they are expected to play that week. Macdonald tried to say there was some question about Nwosu's status this week when asked about his potential return.

"I don't have to explain what Uchenna brings to the team if he plays. Excited for him if he's out there, and if he's not, won't be as excited, I guess," he said.

However, Nwosu told Brady Henderson of ESPN.com that he is planning to play.

"It’s been a long road to recovery, but I feel good. I feel like I’m ready to go," Nwosu told Henderson.

If Nwosu and Williams both play on Sunday, it will be the first time the former USC teammates will play together with Seattle. Williams arrived via trade last year after Nwosu was lost for the season with his torn pectoral.

"I'm super excited to play with him," Williams said. I know he's still managing something. I'm still managing something as well, so you know, I'm not like, leaning too far into like, 'oh, we'll finally get to play together.' So, like, camp was really our only time, you know, we had experience like playing with each other. And, you know, he's a great player. He communicates well. And when I'm on his side, I just feel like, you know, we do well together. So I'm excited for him to come back fully."

It will be the first time Williams gets to play against his former team since the Giants traded him to Seattle last October. He said he's trying to treat it like any other game, but then noted he was definitely trying to get back into the lineup this week.

"Oh, definitely," Williams said. "I mean, I'm still excited to play play those guys. I still know a lot of those guys on defense. So, you know, I'm obviously excited to go out there and play this week at our home against my old team, and, you know, obviously want to make some plays and show out against those guys."

Nose tackle Cameron Young completed his first week of practice after being designed to return from the physically unable to perform list on Wednesday. Young has been out all summer since injuring his knee in the final game of last season. He was also ruled out for this week and won't be activated from the PUP list.

"Cam looks really good," Macdonald said. "It's great to see him out there. I know he has been working his tail off. He's been getting after it for a minute now. So, he has been working kind of on the side the whole time and now he's back with the guys. He's got the helmet on doing all the reps. So excited for him, excited for the opportunity. It's obviously not going to happen this week, but if and when, he'll be ready to rock."

Young will be able to practice with the team for two more weeks before he has to be added back to the active roster.

Linebacker Tyrice Knight missed the last two days of practice for personal reasons, but is expected back for the game on Sunday. He likely returns to the backup role with Baker set to play for the first time since Week 2.

"He just keeps pushing forward and keeps getting better," Macdonald said. "He's got some personal things he's taking care of right now, but he'll be back with us and he'll be rocking and rolling."

Injury Report:

MORE SEAHAWKS NEWS