Seattle Seahawks star Leonard Williams named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

In a surprise to absolutely no one who watched Sunday's game against the New York Jets, Seattle Seahawks defensive lineman Leonard Williams was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week for his standout performance.

Williams had a 92-yard interception return for a touchdown, two sacks, three tackles for loss, and a blocked extra point in helping lead the Seahawks to a 26-21 victory. Per the NFL, Williams is the first player with multiple sacks, an interception returned for a touchdown, and a blocked kick in the same game.

"We think he's been playing at an elite level the whole year, and we're happy for his recognition," head coach Mike Macdonald said. "But now like, hey, teams know. So, he's going to be a massive part of their game plans, we expect. So, more preparation, more urgency. We have to be aware of that as coaches, but he's got to keep doing what he's doing and keep the pedal to the metal."

Williams could very easily have won the award in back-to-back weeks. Seahawks safety Coby Bryant won the award the week before with his pick-six of Kyler Murray in Seattle's 16-6 win over the Arizona Cardinals. However, Williams had six tackles with 2.5 sacks and four quarterback hits as he caused havoc for Arizona's offense all game as well.

Macdonald and safety Julian Love were already campaigning for Williams to win the award post-game in New York on Sunday.

"I think right now he's playing at a Defensive Player of the Year level caliber. For sure, Player of the Month," safety Julian Love said.

It's the third player of the week award of Williams' career. He won the award twice during the 2020 season the New York Giants. Williams said Sunday he believes his play this season is every bit that level and probably even better overall.

"There was a season I had 11.5 sacks, and I think I won Defensive Player of the Week two or three times that year. So it's kind of close to that season," Williams said. "But even that season, I don't think was as dominant as what I'm doing right now, just because I don't think necessarily the stats always say the full picture.

"And I think now just being older, more mature, understanding what I you know, understanding my strengths and understanding the offense more just allows me to play it fast. And I just feel like I got more grown man strength now, and I just feel like even when I'm not making a play, I just feel like I'm more dominant on the field."

Williams is the first Seahawks defensive lineman to earn Defensive Player of the Week honors since Jadeveon Clowney in 2019, and the first Seahawks defensive tackle to earn that honor since Cortez Kennedy in 1997.

Mike Macdonald back with team after birth of son Jack David Macdonald:

Head coach Mike Macdonald was back with the Seahawks on Wednesday after his wife, Stephanie, gave birth to their first child, Jack David Macdonald, on Tuesday night.

"Steph had our boy last night, and both are happy and healthy," Macdonald said. "That's kind of a crazy statement to say out loud, but we're really excited, really blessed, obviously. Man, what a woman can do is just an unbelievable thing. What a warrior she is. She's awesome. I'll see her later on here at the hospital, but it was an incredible night, I'm just thankful for everybody at the hospital. The doctors, nurses, those people are A++ in what they do. It's pretty awesome that's what they do every day, the stuff they work through. Just really blessed, really excited, can't wait to see him again tonight."

Macdonald got word on Monday that his wife had begun labor after doing his weekly radio show on Seattle Sports 710 AM that morning. Assistant head coach Leslie Frazier filled in to speak with reporters Monday afternoon with Macdonald leaving to join his wife at the hospital.

"I want to thank Les and all the rest of the people holding down the fort," Macdonald said. "I really appreciate all their attitudes, players have been great, they're excited. Good times.

"That's one of the reasons why we wanted Les here so bad and why we're really grateful to have him. I trust him with anything and everything under the sun. This is one of those things that I definitely didn't expect to happen like that, but man, what an awesome resource and asset to our organization and football team, so we're thankful for him."

Notes:

– Mike Macdonald said that Sataoa Laumea will remain in the starting lineup at right guard this week after getting his first start on Sunday against the New York Jets.

"That's the plan right now," Macdonald said. "There were a couple of mentals (mistakes) to start out the game, but you're talking about a rookie playing in his first meaningful NFL action. We felt him out there. I thought he did a great job getting used to the game. Excited about him. But, that's the plan right now. Let's stick with Taoa."

– Wide receiver DK Metcalf said he was concerned his knee injury on Sunday in New York was serious initially as his whole leg went numb.

"My foot went numb. I've never felt that. The only other time I felt that was when I broke my neck, my arm went numb and it felt like it was on fire. And that same thing that happened in the game, my foot was numb," Metcalf said.

Metcalf spoke with team doctor Ed Khalfayan on the sidelines as he was being evaluated. He told Khalfayan it felt like he had "a puddle of blood" in his cleat.

"He just started pressing my foot and he was like, 'Does that hurt?' I was like, 'No.' He said, 'Oh, you're going to be fine.' And then I was like, 'All right, bet,'" Metcalf said.

Metcalf said Khalfayan told him he had his peroneal nerve hit, which caused his leg to numb and likened it to hitting your funny bone.

– Macdonald said the return jobs on both kickoff return and punt return are up for grabs after the unit had three fumbles in Sunday's win over the Jets.

"I'd say both returner spots and the punt and the kickoff return game, we're still working through," Macdonald said. So, we don't have an answer quite yet. We have some people that we're going to be working at those spots, Dee (Williams) included. I just don't have an answer for you exactly what we're going to do right now."

The team waived Laviska Shenault Jr. on Monday after he had two fumbles, losing one, on two dropped catches of kickoffs. Williams also lost a fumble on a kickoff return, but that was at least forced on a tackle by Kene Nwangwu.

Running backs Kenny McIntosh and Zach Charbonnet were catching kicks early in practice on Wednesday. McIntosh and wide receiver Cody White handled return duties when Williams and Shenault were injured against the San Francisco 49ers.

Injury Report:

