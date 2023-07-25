Seattle Storm looking to turn tide against Liberty

The Seattle Storm look to snap their nine-game losing streak as they visit the New York Liberty on Tuesday.

Coming off of their latest loss to the Chicago Sky, making it nine losses in a row for the Storm, it is going to be an uphill climb for the rest of the season.

Seattle will be facing off against the number one team in the eastern conference, the New York Liberty, who are led by former two-time champion and WNBA MVP with the Seattle Storm, Breanna Stewart.

The Storm will be depending heavily on their all-star guard Jewell Loyd for much of their scoring, but will also try to limit the efficiency at which the Liberty shoot the three-pointer, currently shooting at a near 39% clip.

The game is set to tip off at 4 p.m PT and be broadcast on ESPN3.