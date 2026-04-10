Seattle Storm adding guard Natisha Hiedeman, per reports

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The Brief The Storm are signing former Minnesota Lynx guard Natisha Hiedeman, according to multiple reports. The runner-up for the WNBA's Sixth Player of the Year award last season, Hiedeman averaged 18.9 minutes a game off the bench for Minnesota last season, averaging 9.1 points, 2.8 assists and 0.7 steals per game while averaging a career-high 49.2 percent shooting from the field. Over a seven-year WNBA career spent with the Lynx and Connecticut Sun, Hiedeman has averaged 7.3 points, 1.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists, primarily coming off the bench with only two seasons as a full-time starter with the Sun.



The Seattle Storm are signing former Minnesota Lynx guard Natisha Hiedeman, according to multiple reports.

The deal was first reported by Khristina Williams of GirlsTalkSportsTV.com and confirmed to be a two-year contract, per Alexa Philippou of ESPN.com.

Teams can begin to announce new contracts starting on Saturday.

The runner-up for the WNBA's Sixth Player of the Year award last season, Hiedeman averaged 18.9 minutes a game off the bench for Minnesota last season, averaging 9.1 points, 2.8 assists and 0.7 steals per game while averaging 37.1 percent from 3-point distance. Her 49.2 percent shooting percentage from the field was a career-high.

Over a seven-year WNBA career spent with the Lynx and Connecticut Sun, Hiedeman has averaged 7.3 points, 1.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists, primarily coming off the bench with only two seasons as a full-time starter with the Sun. She's made 80 starts in 234 career games played for Connecticut and Minnesota.

Star forward Nneka Ogwumike reached a deal to return to the Los Angeles Spars on Thursday night, and Brittney Sykes is joining the expansion Toronto Tempo. Other marquee names such as Skylar Diggins and Gabby Williams are expected to move on as well in free agency, leaving the Storm looking to restock their roster.

Hiedeman will help Seattle mitigate some of the departures around remaining pieces Dominuqe Malonga and Jordan Horston.

The Source: Information in this story came from Khristina Williams, ESPN.com, and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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