Seattle Storm star forward Nneka Ogwumike announces departure on social media

The Brief Seattle Storm star Nneka Ogwumike appears to be leaving the team, posting "Thank You Seattle" on social media. The 10-time All-Star spent two seasons with the Storm, earning All-WNBA honors both years. It’s unclear where she will play next or why she is leaving as the team undergoes offseason changes.



It appears the Seattle Storm's star player is leaving the Emerald City, as depicted in her most recent social media post.

Ogwumike, a 10-time WNBA All-Star and former MVP, posted a graphic to X (formerly known as Twitter) with the words "Thank You Seattle," along with her signature.

The 6'2" power forward is one of the longest-tenured veterans of the WNBA, having played 12 seasons for the Los Angeles Sparks before joining the Storm in 2024 and 2025.

Ogwumike made the All-WNBA Second Team in both years with the Storm, averaging 17.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists during her two-year tenure in Seattle.

The 35-year-old has not publicly announced which team she plans to play for next. It's unknown if the departure of Seattle's former head coach Noelle Quinn had any influence behind the decision.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JULY 16: Nneka Ogwumike #3 of the Seattle Storm greets the fans after the game against the Golden State Valkyries at Climate Pledge Arena on July 16, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Jane Gershovich/Getty Images)

The Storm will be going under quite the shakeup for the 2026 season, as the team recently hired former New York Liberty assistant Sonia Raman as head coach, and there are swirling rumors that All-Star point guard Skylar Diggins is also leaving the team.

The Seattle Storm has lost in the first round of the WNBA playoffs in their last two seasons, each time falling to the reigning champions, the Las Vegas Aces.

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