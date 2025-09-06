Seattle Storm legend Sue Bird to be inducted into Basketball Hall of Fame

The Brief Seattle Storm legend Sue Bird will be enshrined into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday, as part of a historic class that includes fellow WNBA stars Maya Moore and Sylvia Fowles. A four-time WNBA champion and 13-time All-Star, Bird is one of the most decorated players in league history, holding the all-time records for wins, games played, assists, and minutes. The 44-year-old guard also won two NCAA championships with the University of Connecticut before her illustrious professional career.



Seattle Storm legend and WNBA all-star Sue Bird will be enshrined into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Bird, 44, is joined in the Class of 2025 by fellow WNBA stars Maya Moore and Sylvia Fowles, as well as NBA greats Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard. The class also includes the 2008 U.S. Olympic men's basketball team, Chicago Bulls coach Billy Donovan, Miami Heat managing general partner Micky Arison and longtime NBA referee Danny Crawford.

This is the first time three WNBA players will enter the Hall of Fame in the same year.

Bird is one of the most decorated players in WNBA history. A 13-time WNBA All-Star and five-time all-WNBA first-team selection, Bird retired after the 2022 season and had her No. 10 jersey retired by the organization.

Bird won four WNBA titles during her career with the Storm and was recognized as one of the league's 25 greatest players in history during the league's 25th season in 2021. She is the WNBA's all-time leader in wins (333), games played (580), assists (3,234), and minutes (18,079).

She also won two National Championships in college with the University of Connecticut in 2000 and 2002, along with winning the Naismith Player of the Year award in 2002.

Sue Bird is introduced during her jersey retirement ceremony before the game between the Seattle Storm and the Washington Mystics at Climate Pledge Arena on June 11, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The Source: Information in this story came from the Associated Press and Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

