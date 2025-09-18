Last-second chance misses mark as Aces eliminate Seattle Storm from WNBA playoffs in 74-73 loss

article

The Brief Erica Wheeler missed a go-ahead jumper from the free throw line with five seconds remaining as the Storm lost 74-73 to the Las Vegas Aces to be eliminated from the WNBA playoffs. Jackie Young scored the go-ahead basket for the Aces with 12.4 seconds remaining, converting off an offensive rebound for Las Vegas. Nneka Ogwumike and Wheeler each scored 16 points to lead Seattle. A'ja Wilson had 38 points for the Aces in the win.



Erica Wheeler missed a go-ahead jumper from the free throw line with five seconds remaining, and Seattle couldn't get a second shot away before the buzzer as the Storm lost 74-73 to the Las Vegas Aces to be eliminated from the WNBA playoffs.

Jackie Young scored the go-ahead basket for the Aces with 12.4 seconds remaining, beating Nneka Ogwumike and Gabby Williams to a rebound of an errant A'ja Wilson shot. Wheeler's chance for the lead missed as Skylar Diggins recovered the rebound for the Storm with 1.5 seconds left, but a desperation chance didn't leave Williams' hand before the buzzer.

The No. 7-seeded Storm pushed the No. 2-seeded Aces to the brink of elimination in the first round series. Las Vegas closed the season with 16 consecutive wins, tying the 2014 Phoenix Mercury for the second-longest regular-season win streak in WNBA history. After a blowout loss in Game 1, the Storm answered back with an 86-83 victory in Game 2 to force the decisive game on Thursday night.

Ogwumike and Wheeler each scored 16 points to lead the way for Seattle, but it was too much to overcome Wilson's 38 points and the clinching bucket from Young.

The Storm closed out the first quarter on an 8-0 run that gave them a 19-14 lead.

However, the second quarter belonged to the Aces. Chelsea Gray scored five points to quickly tie the game at 19-19 less than two minutes into the frame. Seattle was held without a field goal for over five minutes to close out the half as the Aces pulled out to a 33-26 lead at the break.

The Storm chipped away at the lead throughout the third quarter with Ogwumike getting her offense going.

Ogwumike drilled a 3-pointer from atop the circle to trim Las Vegas' lead to two with 2:40 left to play. Diggins stole the ball from Young as Wheeler was fouled and made both her free throws to tie the game at 66-66 with 2:20 left to play.

Young restored the Aces' lead before Ogwumike was fouled and made both her free throws to again tie the game at 68-68. After a pair of free throws from A'ja Wilson again put Las Vegas out front, Ogwumike found Diggins for an unguarded 3-pointer from the wing that gave the Storm a 71-70 lead, their first since midway through the second quarter.

Wilson converted in close over rookie Dominique Malonga to put the Aces back on top, 72-71, with 1:03 remaining.

Diggins missed a driving layup with 48 seconds left, but the Aces couldn't capitalize on the offensive end. Malonga's post defense forced an errant shot from Wilson, which sparked a two-on-one fastbreak for Seattle. Wheeler drained a pull-up jumper from 12 feet with 18.7 seconds left to give the Storm a 73-72 lead.

Wilson missed a step-back jumper over the outstretched arm of Malonga, but Young beat Seattle to the rebound and converted the follow-up lay-in with 12.4 left to take a 74-73 lead.

