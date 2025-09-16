Seattle Storm force deciding Game 3 with 86-83 victory over Aces after closing on 16-4 run

The Brief Skylar Diggins scored 26 points, including a crucial late jumper, to lead Seattle Storm to an 86-83 win over Las Vegas Aces. The victory forces a deciding Game 3 on Thursday for a spot in the WNBA semifinals. Seattle overcame a 9-point deficit with a 16-4 run to secure their first playoff win since 2022.



Skylar Diggins scored 26 points, including a jumper in the lane with 4.2 seconds left, Nneka Ogwumike had 24 points and 10 rebounds, and the Seattle Storm forced a deciding Game 3 with an 86-83 victory over the Las Vegas Aces on Tuesday night.

Seattle won its first playoff game since 2022. The Storm will play at Las Vegas on Thursday for a spot in the WNBA semifinals.

Seattle Storm guard Skylar Diggins (4) makes a shot over Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) to give the Storm the lead during the second half of Game 2 in the first round of the WNBA basketball playoffs Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Pho Expand

Las Vegas had closed the season on a 16-game winning streak, before winning Game 1 on Sunday.

The Storm trailed 79-70 before closing on a 16-4 run.

Dominique Malonga was fouled while making a layup in transition with 31 seconds left and she made the free throw to give Seattle its first lead, 84-83, since it was 37-36. Chelsea Gray had a turnover at the other end trying to find Jackie Young in the lane.

Ogwumike took an inbounds pass with 27.7 seconds left and held the ball near midcourt until giving it to Diggins with about 14 to go. Diggins drove into the lane and sank a shot near the free-throw line for a three-point lead.

Las Vegas had a chance to tie it at the buzzer but Jewell Loyd's 3-pointer hit off the right side of the rim.

Malonga finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds, and Erica Wheeler also scored 11 for Seattle.

Young led Las Vegas with 25 points. A'ja Wilson had 21 points and 13 rebounds for her 22nd playoff double-double.

Ogwumike scored 11 points in the first quarter, Diggins added 15 points in the second and Seattle was within 45-44 at the break after closing on a 7-0 run. Diggins sank a 3-pointer with 51.4 seconds left following her steal, and she added two free throws at 32.3.

Diggins had just 12 points in Seattle's loss on Sunday in the series opener, and Ogwumike had 11.

