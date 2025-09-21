Seattle Storm announce Noelle Quinn won't be returning as head coach

The search for a new Seattle Storm coach is now underway after the team announced their head coach, Noelle Quinn, will not be returning for the 2026 season.

The WNBA team will be shaking up their leadership following the Sunday announcement. Quinn was the only Black female head coach in the league this season.

What they're saying:

"On behalf of our organization, I would like to thank Noelle for her time with the Storm. Her commitment to the ongoing success of our organization and to furthering the development of our players was second to none," said Storm General Manager Talisa Rhea.

"She put us in a position to win at the highest levels of the game and for that, we are grateful," she continued.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JUNE 11: Head coach Noelle Quinn of the Seattle Storm talks to the team during a timeout in the fourth quarter of the game against the Minnesota Lynx at Climate Pledge Arena on June 11, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. The Seattle S Expand

Noelle Quinn history with Seattle Storm

Timeline:

Quinn actually started not from a managing position, but as a regular player back in 2013. She played several years in the interim between that starting season and when she was part of the 2018 championship-winning team roster.

From there, she became an assistant coach beginning in 2019. By 2020, she had progressed to associate head coach. This was the year the team won their fourth championship.

In 2021, Quinn officially stepped into the head coaching role with the Storm.

She has the second most wins of any coach in Storm history and helped lead the team to four postseason appearances during her five-year head coaching tenure," read the press release from team leadership, in part.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 13: Head coach Noelle Quinn of the Seattle Storm watches play during the first half of the game against the Dallas Wings at College Park Center on September 13, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly ackno Expand

