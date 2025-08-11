Seattle Storm losing streak reaches five with 94-91 loss to Sparks

article

The Brief The Seattle Storm lost their fifth straight game, 94-91, to the Sparks. The five losses have come by a combined 17 points with no loss by a margin greater than four. Dearica Hamby converted a three-point play with 5.6 seconds left as the clinching points for the Sparks. Brittney Sykes – acquired in a trade with Washington last week – led the Storm with 27 points. Rookie Dominique Malonga added 20.



Dearica Hamby scored seven of Los Angeles' final nine points, including the winning three-point play with 5.6 seconds left, Kelsey Plum scored 20 points, and the Sparks beat the Seattle Storm 94-91 on Sunday.

Hamby, who scored 19 points, knotted it at 87-all with two free throws with 1:25 left. Plum sank a pair of free throws with 56.5 seconds to go for a two-point lead.

Seattle's Brittney Sykes hit a pair of late layups including one with 12.7 seconds left to tie it at 91-all, setting up Hamby's layup to win it.

Sykes scored 27 points, reserve Dominique Malonga scored 20, Skylar Diggins 17 and Nneka Ogwumike 15 for Seattle.

The Storm (16-16) built a 26-14 lead after the first quarter before Los Angeles won the second, 32-14, and led 46-40 at halftime. The second half was back-and-forth and neither team led by more than eight.

Seattle led 87-80 with 2:52 left on a basket by Diggins.

Azura Stevens scored 15 points and Cameron Brink came off the bench to score 14 for the Sparks.

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.

