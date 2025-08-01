Dearica Hamby lay-up in 2 OT sinks Seattle Storm in 108-106 loss to Sparks

article

The Brief Dearica Hamby's layup with 4.3 seconds left gave the Los Angeles Sparks a 108-106 win over the Seattle Storm on Friday night. Skylar Diggins' attempt to answer for the Storm wouldn't go as time expired. Nneka Ogwumike scored 37 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for Seattle.



Dearica Hamby's layup with 4.3 seconds left gave the Los Angeles Sparks a 108-106 win over the Seattle Storm on Friday night in the first double-overtime game in the WNBA this season.

Hamby put up a contested shot but Skylar Diggins' similar shot on the other end fell off the rim as time expired.

Rickea Jackson had 27 points to lead the Sparks (12-15), who have won six of seven. Kelsey Plum added 22 points and seven assists, while Hamby and Azura Stevens both had 21. Hamby also had 13 rebounds.

Cameron Brink had seven points, four rebounds, three blocks, two steals and five fouls in 12 minutes in her second game back after ACL surgery last season.

Nneka Ogwumike scored 37 points, one shy of her career high when she played with the Sparks nine years ago, and grabbed 12 rebounds for Seattle (16-12). She became the sixth player to reach 7,000 points for her career. Diggins had 18 points, Erica Wheeler 15 and Gabby Williams 14 points and eight assists. Ezi Magbegor had nine points, 11 rebounds and five blocks.

There were 14 ties and 12 lead changes. Plum's three-point play following her 3-pointer gave the Sparks a 69-68 lead, their first since ending the first quarter up 18-16.

Williams hit a 3-pointer to tie the game at 106 with 16.4 seconds to play in the second overtime.

Diggins tied the game at 99 with 18 seconds left in the first extra session before Plum missed at the buzzer.

Jackson tied the game at 86 with 4.3 seconds left in regulation and Wheeler missed a contest 3 at the buzzer.

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.

MORE STORM NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Skylar Diggins triple-double leads Seattle Storm to 101-85 win over Sun

Second half drought dooms Seattle Storm in 69-58 loss to Mystics

Skylar Diggins, Dominique Malonga lead Seattle Storm to 95-57 rout of Sky

Seattle Storm's Nneka Ogwumike moves into 6th place on WNBA's all-time scoring list

Voice of Seattle Storm Dick Fain joins FOX 13

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.