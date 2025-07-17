Seattle Storm's Nneka Ogwumike moves into 6th place on WNBA's all-time scoring list

The Brief Nneka Ogwumike scored 22 points to move into sixth place on the WNBA’s all-time scoring list and the Seattle Storm beat the Golden State Valkyries 67-58. Ogwumike passed Candice Dupree by one point and is now behind Tamika Catchings, who scored 7,380 in her career. The Storm host the Dallas Wings on Tuesday.



Nneka Ogwumike scored 22 points to move into sixth place on the WNBA’s all-time scoring list and the Seattle Storm beat the Golden State Valkyries 67-58 on Wednesday.

Ogwumike passed Candice Dupree (6,895 points) by one point and is now behind Tamika Catchings, who scored 7,380 in her career.

SEATTLE, WA - JULY 16: Nneka Ogwumike #3 of the Seatttle Storm drives to the basket during the game against the Golden State Valkyries on July 16, 2025 at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington.

The Storm (14-9) went to Ogwumike quite often down the stretch. She had 11 of her 22 points in the fourth quarter, including a pivotal layup with 2:09 remaining and a pair of free throws at the 1:18 mark to put Seattle up 61-54.

Erica Wheeler had a strong third quarter, sinking back-to-back 3-pointers early and following with a running layup at the 7:41 mark to put the Storm up 39-33.

With 2:32 to go in the third, Wheeler converted a three-point play to give Seattle a 45-37 lead. The Valkyries (10-12) made it 56-54 with just 4:48 to go in regulation on a layup from Veronica Burton.

Ogwumike’s late efforts were enough to stymie the late Golden State push.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JULY 16: Nneka Ogwumike #3 of the Seattle Storm greets the fans after the game against the Golden State Valkyries at Climate Pledge Arena on July 16, 2025 in Seattle, Washington.

Wheeler had 15 points. Skylar Diggins scored 10 and Lexie Brown scored seven off the bench.

Cecilia Zandalasini had 12 points and Janelle Salaun scored 10 for the Valkyries.

What's next:

The Storm host the Dallas Wings on Tuesday.

The Valkyries host the Dallas Wings on July 25.

