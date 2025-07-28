Skylar Diggins triple-double leads Seattle Storm to 101-85 win over Sun

article

The Brief Skylar Diggins recorded the first triple-double of her WNBA with 11 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists in Seattle's 101-85 win over the Sun. Diggins had the first triple-double in WNBA All-Star Game history earlier this month and followed it up with her first in a regular season or postseason game. Nneka Ogwumike led the Storm with 26 points.



Skylar Diggins had a triple-double, Nneka Ogwumike scored 26 points and the Seattle Storm blew past the Connecticut Sun 101-85 on Monday night.

Nine days after recording the first triple-double in WNBA All-Star Game history, Diggins did it again with 11 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists against the Sun.

Seattle led 57-46 at halftime, then Ogwumike had nine points and Diggins scored four as the Storm added 13 points in the first three minutes of the third quarter. Seattle scored 30 points in the period and took an 87-58 lead into the fourth.

Ogwumike shot 11 for 13, including 4 of 5 on 3-pointers. She did not attempt a shot in the fourth quarter.

Seattle’s 86.7% shooting in the third quarter was a franchise record for any quarter.

The Storm cooled down in the fourth quarter, scoring 14 points. They finally reached the 100-point mark when Zia Cooke hit a jumper with nine seconds left.

Williams scored 16 points, Dominique Malonga had 12 and Ezi Magbegor 10 for Seattle (16-11).

Bria Hartley scored 17 and Tina Charles added 11 for Connecticut (4-21). Jacy Sheldon scored 11 off the bench and Olivia Nelson-Ododa had 10.

The Storm's 57 first-half points were one less than they managed in a 69-58 loss to Washington on Saturday.

Seattle has alternated wins and losses for eight straight games since defeating Eastern Conference leader New York 79-70 on July 6.

