Seattle Storm legend Sue Bird named finalist for Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame

Seattle Storm legend Sue Bird was named as one of 17 finalists for the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame's Class of 2025 on Friday.

Bird, 44, is one of the most decorated players in WNBA history. A 13-time WNBA All-Star and five-time all-WNBA first-team selection, Bird retired after the 2022 season and had his No. 10 jersey retired by the organization.

"Selection as a Finalist for the Class of 2025 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame is a remarkable achievement, signifying a career of excellence and lasting influence on the game," said Jerry Colangelo, chairman of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in a press release. "This recognition goes beyond statistics and accolades—it honors those who have defined eras, inspired generations, and elevated basketball through their talent, leadership, and dedication. Whether as players, coaches, teams, or contributors, each Finalist has left an indelible mark on the sport, and we are proud to celebrate their extraordinary impact."

Bird won four WNBA titles during his career with the Storm and was recognized as one of the league's 25 greatest players in history during the league's 25th season in 2021. She is the WNBA's all-time leader in wins (333), games played (580), assists (3,234), and minutes (18,079).

She also won two National Championships in college with the University of Connecticut in 2000 and 2002 along with winning the Naismith Player of the Year award in 2002.

Bird is one of five WNBA players named as finalists, along with Sylvia Fowles, Maya Moore, Jennifer Azzi, and veteran committee finalist Molly Bolin.

Bird isn't the only finalist with northwest ties.

Gonzaga head coach Mark Few, and former Seattle Supersonics broadcast analyst Marques Johnson are also finalists.

Hall of Fame finalists:

North American Committee Finalists (in alphabetical order):

2008 US Olympic Men’s Basketball Team

Carmelo Anthony [Player]

Danny Crawford [Referee]

Billy Donovan [Coach]

Mark Few [Coach]

Dwight Howard [Player]

Marques Johnson [Player]

Jerry Welsh [Coach]

Buck Williams [Player]

Women's Committee Finalists:

Jennifer Azzi [Player]

Sue Bird [Player]

Sylvia Fowles [Player]

Maya Moore [Player]

Women's Veteran Committee Finalist:

Molly Bolin [Player]

International Committee Finalist:

Dušan Ivković [Coach]

Contributors Committee Finalists:

Micky Arison

Tal Brody

What's next:

The Honors Committee of the Hall of Fame will convene to vote on the finalists with 18 votes needed from the 24-person panel to be elected. The class will be announced at the Final Four for the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament on April 5 in San Antonio.

Enshrinement weekend is Sept. 5-6 at the Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut, and the Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts.

The Source: Announcement from the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

