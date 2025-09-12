Devon Witherspoon doubtful to play for Seattle Seahawks at Steelers

article

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon is doubtful to play against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday due to a knee injury.

Witherspoon was injured in the fourth quarter of Seattle’s season-opening loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Safety Coby Bryant collided with Witherspoon’s knee while Josh Jobe was making an interception of a Brock Purdy pass.

"It's unfortunate to get two friendly fire things that happened," head coach Mike Macdonald said.

Witherspoon stayed down on the field following the collision as he was tended to by trainers. He also managed to finish the game, playing all 76 snaps on defense.

"His adrenaline's pumping like crazy and it just shows you he's tough as nails. You wouldn't have thought it or known that he was dealing with it as the game went on," Macdonald said.

Macdonald said he doesn't believe Witherspoon's injury will be a long-term issue, which is good news for Seattle.

The Seahawks signed Shaquill Griffin back to the active roster on Thursday, which seemed to hint at Witherspoon's chances of playing being in doubt. Seattle will have Witherspoon workout before the game before making a final call, but Griffin would be the next man up behind Jobe and Riq Woolen.

"He's done a great job. He's right there," Macdonald said of Griffin. "You know, if some things were to happen, he'd be the next guy in the game, probably him and Nehemiah (Pritchett)."

Derion Kendrick has also played in the nickel and could help with depth there for Seattle in Witherspoon's absence.

Woolen took heat for the two plays at the end of the 49ers that allowed their game-winning score with Macdonald hinting at Jobe getting a bump in playing time over Woolen. Now both players are needed to play with Witherspoon likely out and Macdonald was positive in his assessment of Woolen's week of practice.

"Riq had a good week of practice, did a good job, made some plays today. It was great," Macdonald said. "Look, acouple plays. you know, let's worry about our process and keep going. Same thing with our football team, stick to what we do and believe in our process and keep rolling."

There was some positive injury news as well on Friday.

Linebacker Uchenna Nwosu will make his season debut after missing most of training camp while recovering from offseason knee surgery.

"We'll see how many plays, but Uchenna will make his debut," Macdonald said.

Nwosu had surgery on his knee this offseason after injuring it in the preseason last year. He was hurt when Wyatt Teller of the Cleveland Browns delivered a diving block into his leg. He then sustained a torn thigh just 20 snaps into his first game back from the knee injury and was sidelined again.

"We're really excited," Macdonald said. "He's working his tail off. He's practicing great and really happy for him because of the work that he's put in. We had an initial timetable, and he's knocked that out of the park, so can't wait to watch him play.

"I can't wait to see him run out there, and I know the guys are fired up. So he's earned this opportunity and hopefully this is the first of many great performances this year and years to come."

Additionally, rookie safety Nick Emmanwori will not be placed on injured reserve with his high-ankle sprain. Macdonald said they are hopeful he will be able to return before the four-game absence a move to injured reserve would allow.

"I don't think it's like a steady line that you can project, which makes it tricky, but we're hoping it's less than the time that it would take on IR. That's why we haven't done it yet," Macdonald said.

Emmanwori was also injured in "friendly fire" as Macdonald noted, as linebacker Demarcus Lawrence planted his right hand on the outside of Emmanwori's foot while bracing himself for a fall.

While Seattle promoted Griffin from the practice squad to cover Witherspoon's likely absence, they still need help at safety with Emmanwori out. D'Anthony Bell being one of the team's two practice squad elevations seems like an obvious move. Additionally, nose tackle Quinton Bohanna or Brandon Pili could be elevated as well with Seattle still light on the roster at nose tackle. Bohanna was elevated last week for the 49ers game.

Safety Julian Love did not practice on Thursday due to a groin injury, but was not listed on the final report and will play. Additionally, wide receiver Jake Bobo has cleared concussion protocol and will be back in the lineup, and wide receiver Dareke Young is also available after missing the opener with a hamstring strain.

Injury Report:

