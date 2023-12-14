WSU Cougars unveil 2024 football opponents, including one Pac-12 conference game

The Washington State Cougars announced the team's football opponents for the 2024 season, including a home game Texas Tech, a matchup with Washington at Lumen Field in Seattle, and a lone conference game against Oregon State.

The upcoming season's schedule for the Cougars has six home games, five road games, and a single neutral site game.

Washington State is set to take on six Mountain West opponents, splitting three games at home and three on the road, as part of a football scheduling collaboration with the conference. The previously contracted games against San Diego State and San Jose State are excluded from this six-game arrangement. Overall, WSU is playing 11 nonconference games and one Pac-12 contest.

Kicking off the 2024 campaign, WSU will host Portland State on Saturday, Aug. 31, at Gesa Field. Then, on Sept. 7, the team will welcome Texas Tech to Gesa Field, marking a historic visit by the Red Raiders to Pullman and the first meeting between the teams since the 1964 season.

(Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The first game away from home unfolds on Sept. 14, continuing the intense Apple Cup rivalry against Washington at Lumen Field, the iconic home of the Seattle Seahawks. Following this, on Sept. 21, WSU returns to Gesa Field to host San Jose State.

To accommodate other matchups, the previously scheduled San Diego State game, initially set for Sept. 7, has been rescheduled. The revised date will be announced alongside the remaining Mountain West dates.

The calendar flips to Nov. 23, when WSU heads to Corvallis to face Oregon State in a pre-Thanksgiving showdown. This follows their victorious 38-35 encounter against the Beavers at Gesa Field this year.

While the Mountain West is slated to unveil the dates for the remaining contests in the coming months, the opponents for these games have been disclosed. Among these matchups, Washington State will host Utah State, Wyoming, and Hawai'i as part of the scheduling pact. On the road, the Cougars will face Boise State, New Mexico, and Fresno State.

2024 WSU Cougars Football Schedule