Myles Rice, a freshman guard who just had a breakout season with the Washington State Cougars, plans on entering the transfer portal.

Joe Tipton with On3Sports announced Rice's planned departure on Thursday.

Rice averaged 14.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. He also earned Pac-12 Freshman of the Year and first-team all-conference honors.

It was his first year playing for the Cougs, missing the previous season as he battled and later beat Hodgkin's Lymphoma.

Rice collaborated on the Instagram post breaking his transfer news.

Rice's announcement comes as WSU head coach Kyle Smith recently left Pullman to coach at Stanford, and WSU's Athletic Director Pat Chun left for Washington.