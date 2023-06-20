Yankees host the Mariners in first of 3-game series

The New York Yankees host the Seattle Mariners to start a three-game series. Tuesday's game is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

New York has a 21-17 record at home and a 39-33 record overall. The Yankees rank fifth in the majors with 106 total home runs, averaging 1.5 per game. Seattle is 35-35 overall and 14-18 in road games. Mariners pitchers have a collective 3.89 ERA, which ranks eighth in the majors.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MAY 31: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees receives a strike call during the fourth inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on May 31, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

PITCHING PROBABLES

Mariners: George Kirby (6-5, 3.24 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 71 strikeouts); Yankees: Gerrit Cole (7-1, 2.75 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 98 strikeouts)

TOP PERFORMERS

J.P. Crawford has 14 doubles and four home runs for the Mariners. Mike Ford is 5-for-24 with four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES

Yankees: 3-7, .208 batting average, 4.29 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Mariners: 5-5, .231 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES

Yankees: Nestor Cortes Jr.: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Weber: 60-Day IL (forearm), Aaron Judge: 10-Day IL (toe), Greg Allen: 10-Day IL (hip), Carlos Rodon: 60-Day IL (forearm), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Ian Hamilton: 15-Day IL (groin), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mariners: Penn Murfee: 15-Day IL (elbow), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (flexor), Trevor Gott: 15-Day IL (back), Marco Gonzales: 15-Day IL (forearm), Easton McGee: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor)

New York; Tuesday, 4:05 p.m. PT