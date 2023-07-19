Emerald Eats: Making salmon pasta with Von's 1000 Spirits

Von's 1000 Spirits stopped by Studio 13 Live on Wednesday to make salmon pasta.

Recipe:

1. 2 cups Sourdough Pasta*** ($0.20)

2. ½ ounce Salad Oil ($0.09)

3. 5 ounces Fresh Salmon (½ inch diced) ($4.64)

4. 1 tablespoon Sicilian Base*** ($0.20)

5. 2 finger pinch Raw Garlic ($0.10)

6. 1 ounce Mushroom Medley*** (3 finger pinch) ($0.40)

7. 4 ounces Cream Sauce*** (4 ounce ladle) ($0.83)

8. 1 ounce Vegetable Stock*** ($0.02)

9. ½ oz Arugula*** (4 finger pinch) ($0.01)

Garnish

10. ½ ounce Grated Parmesan (3 finger pinch) ($0.41)

11. 1 Lemon End

12. 2 finger pinch Parsley

Method:

1. Heat fry pan over high heat and add Salad Oil.

2. Add Sicilian Base, Raw Garlic and Mushroom Medley, cook for 30 seconds.

3. Add Salmon to fry pan and chop up the Fresh Salmon using the thongs.

4. Add the Cream Sauce.

5. Drop Pasta in pasta cooker (cook for 1-2 minutes).

6. Add Butter to the Fresh Salmon mixture after you drop the Sourdough Pasta.

7. If the Sauce gets too thick add 1-2 squirts of Vegetable Stock into the fry pan.

8. Take Pasta out of cooker and place in fry pan (DO NOT DRAIN PASTA).

9. Using tongs, swirl Pasta to incorporate all ingredients.

10. Add Arugula and incorporate into all the ingredients.

11. Pour Pasta from pan to the coupe bowl giving the Pasta a ½ turn with the tongs. GOAL: PASTA SHOULD STAND UP.

12. Garnish the Pasta with Grated Parmesan.

13. Place the Lemon End to the left side of the plate.

14. Plate must be clean of all smudges and ingredients, using a clean expo towel.