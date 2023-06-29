Emerald Eats: Making Sweet Corn Scarpinocc with Lavender Brown Butter with Carrello

Carrello stopped by Studio 13 Live on Thursday to make Sweet Corn Scarpinocc with Lavender Brown Butter.

Roasted corn filling:

1qt corn cut from the cob

1 cup butter

1 cup shallots, minced

1 cup mascarpone

Salt and pepper

Method:

In a large skillet melt the butter until it becomes light brown and begins to foam. Add the minced shallots and cook 2 minutes until lightly browned. Toss the shallots and butter with the corn and season with salt and pepper. Transfer to a sheet pan and roast at 425 degrees for 8-12 minutes until tender and lightly caramelized.

Cool the corn for 15 minutes and then transfer half to the bowl of a food processor and add the mascarpone. Process 1-2 minutes until creamy. Add the remaining corn and pulse to combine. Taste and season with salt and pepper. Cool the filling and transfer to piping bag.

Pasta dough:

1000 grams 000 pasta flour

880 grams room temperature egg yolks

Method:

Combine the flour and the egg yolks and knead to form a smooth dough. Wrap the pasta dough in plastic film and rest for 30 minutes at room temperature. Roll out the pasta dough and fill with the sweet corn filling.

Lavender brown butter:

1# butter

36 sprigs fresh lavender

Method:

Wash the lavender and place into a large metal pot with at least a 2 gallon capacity. In a large skillet melt the butter until it becomes light brown and begins to foam. Use a metal whisk to scrape the fond from the pan and whisk gently until dark brown and aromatic. Pour the hot brown butter over the lavender sprigs. Be careful as the butter will foam aggressively.

To serve:

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil and place the corn scarpinocc into the boiling water. Cook at a rapid boil for 2-3 minutes until the pasta is tender. Meanwhile heat ½ cup of the lavender brown butter in a large skillet with 12 leaves of fresh sage. When the sage is crispy remove it from the butter and drain on paper towels. Drain the cooked pasta and place it into the hot butter. Move the pan gently to prevent sticking. Transfer to warmed bowls and garnish with the crispy sage and grated parmesan Reggiano.