Seattle weather: 70s and sunshine returns Thursday

The Brief We're expecting 70-degree temperatures across western Washington on Thursday! Skies are looking to stay drier Friday into the weekend, though the region will likely cool down a bit.



We saw plenty of sunshine this afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 60s this afternoon for the Pacific Northwest.

Heading into the end of the week we will see warmer temperatures and more sunshine. A few more clouds and slightly cooler for the weekend. The good news is that the rain is looking to hold off until next week.

Overnight we will see clear skies and slightly milder temperatures, lows in the 30s and 40s.

Skies will once again be sunny and warm with highs reaching the low to mid 70s. We will see highs around 10 degrees above seasonal average.

Skies are looking to stay drier Friday into the weekend compared to earlier forecasts. The upper-level low is now tracking further south, which will in turn allow skies to be sunnier for the weekend. We will see a few shower chances possible late Sunday and Monday. Only a few showers possible again on Tuesday, but drying out again by Wednesday afternoon.

The Source: Information in this story is from Meteorologist Claire Anderson and the National Weather Service.

