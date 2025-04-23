Seattle weather: Warming up with lots of sunshine

The Brief Seattle will experience sunny skies and warmer temperatures, peaking in the mid-70s on Thursday, before a slight cooling and increased cloudiness over the weekend. High pollen counts, primarily from tree pollens, will persist throughout the week, with grass pollens expected to rise soon.



The rest of the work week will feature sunny skies and warmer temperatures in Seattle.

A ridge of high pressure will build over the Pacific Northwest over the next few days. Temperatures will warm into the mid-60s around the greater Seattle area on Wednesday, with temperatures close to 70 degrees in the south Puget Sound.

Temperatures will be warmer with lots of sunshine in Western Washington on Wednesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Summer-like weather in Seattle

By the numbers:

Thursday will be the warmest day of the week, with light offshore flow, sunny skies and highs soaring to the mid 70s.

A cut-off low pressure system will move into Northern California on Friday. This will bring a few more clouds to Western Washington, but it should remain dry with warm temperatures.

Pollen counts will remain high for the next several days. Tree pollens are the main allergy culprit right now with grass pollens kicking in soon.

Pollen counts will remain high over the next five days around the greater Seattle area. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

The weekend will be cloudier and cooler, but it should remain dry both days. The next chance for showers hits on Monday and Tuesday.

It will be warm the rest of the work week in Seattle with more clouds over the weekend. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The Source: Information in this story comes from weather models interpreted by FOX 13 Seattle Chief Meteorologist Brian MacMillan.

