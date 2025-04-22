Seattle weather: Summer-like feel on Thursday

The Brief After a chilly Tuesday morning, temperatures will become comfortable by midday. Thursday will bring noticeably warmer and drier weather, with some splotchy clouds. The weekend is forecast to start out rainy.



For those craving dry, sunny and warm weather: you'll thoroughly enjoy our forecast this week!

Highs will reach the upper 50s to the low 60s in the Seattle area on Tuesday afternoon. (FOX 13 Seattle)

While it's quite frigid this morning, and several communities saw temperatures down to the freezing mark (if not cooler), temperatures will rebound in a big way this afternoon. Highs will land in the upper 50s to the low 60s under mostly sunny skies.

There will be a lovely warming trend in Seattle on Tuesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Temperatures will jump to the mid 60s on Wednesday before soaring to the low to mid 70s on Thursday.

Temperatures will skyrocket to the 70s in Seattle this upcoming Thursday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

There will be a slight increase in cloud cover on Thursday. Friday is now looking mostly dry. Saturday might feature a light, isolated shower - but much of the day is looking shower-free.



Current weather models are now suggesting Sunday and Monday could wind up primarily dry. Temperatures will cool to the 50s this upcoming weekend.

This weekend, we're tracking cooler temperatures around Seattle with mostly cloudy skies. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Enjoy our spectacular sunshine!



Take care,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

The Source: Information for this article comes from the FOX 13 Seattle weather team.

MORE TOP STORIES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Seattle driver plummets off multi-story parking garage, 77-year-old rescued

Thousands attend Seattle ‘Hands Off!’ rally against Trump, Elon Musk

Tacoma police shoot, kill carjacking suspect Saturday afternoon

Sue Bird named to Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame

Trump tariffs live updates: Global markets plunge as countries scramble to respond

USPS mail delivery changes begin: Here's what to know

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.