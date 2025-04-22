Seattle weather: Sunny and warming trend through Thursday

The Brief The high pressure continues to build in western Washington with another sunny day in the 60s expected on Wednesday. Temperatures Thursday are expected to hit 70 degrees, before scattered showers and cooler weather hits this weekend.



We saw plenty of beautiful sunshine today as high pressure continues to build in western Washington.

We saw plenty of beautiful sunshine today as high pressure continues to build in Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Highs today warmed into the low 60s, which is back to more average temperatures for this time of year.

Skies will remain clear overnight with calm winds which will again allow temperatures to drop into the 30s and low 40s. Watch for areas of frost and patchy fog to start Wednesday morning.

Temperatures will warm several more degrees for Wednesday, with highs back into the mid 60s.

What's next:

High pressure will peak over western Washington Thursday, with an upper-level low moving closer by Friday. The low looks to track further south right now, but there is still a chance of scattered showers and cooler temperatures into the weekend.

Enjoy the sunshine and 70s through Thursday, because the trough will drop temperatures and increase cloud cover by the weekend.

The Source: Information in this story is from FOX 13 Seattle Meteorologist Claire Anderson and the National Weather Service.

