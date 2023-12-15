Seattle weather: Calm, dry weekend ahead

A mild December day around Western Washington today with highs in the low to mid 50's around much of the area. A record high temperature of 57 was reached today at the Quillayute airport. The old record was 55 set back in 1980.

Fog is already settling into the area this evening with conditions expected to worsen overnight. The thickest fog is forecast to be in the Southern Puget Sound and Chehalis Valley.

Overnight lows will be a bit cooler tonight with many spots dipping into the 30's. The coast will remain a little warmer in the low 40's.

A calm, dry weekend is ahead with each morning starting out with fog, then a mix of sun and clouds by the afternoon. Rain will hold off till after the weekend, but in time for the Monday night Seahawks game at Lumen Field. Take your rain ponchos as we are looking for rain to pick up after halftime.