Seattle weather: Cooler, showers and chance of storms Friday

High temperatures again today were well below the seasonal average, only peaking in the low 70s. We saw more clouds and scattered showers, even some rumbles of thunder.

Temperatures overnight will be mild in the mid to upper 50s, with increasing showers and clouds.

We will see a cloudy start to Friday with a few scattered showers along the Peninsula and Cascades.

Temperatures will be the coolest we have seen in all of August, and even the coolest temperatures since the middle of June!

Heavier rain is expected by Friday afternoon, which will also include a chance of thunderstorms.

The chance of thunderstorms continues across the state for Friday, bringing rounds of heavy rain, small hail and gusty winds along with lightning.

Skies will dry out by midday Sunday and into Monday. A few sprinkles on Tuesday. We are still on track for a warmer and drier Labor Day Weekend.