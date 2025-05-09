Seattle weather: Showery, cool forecast for Mother's Day weekend

The Brief You may want to wear a jacket and pack an umbrella for any Mother's Day Sunday brunch plans in Seattle. Rain chances will be very light on Saturday, with temperatures in the mid-60s.



We wrapped up the week on Friday with another mild, dry day. We hit 70 degrees for the ninth time so far this year, the most through May 9 since 2016.

Filtered sunshine and mild temperatures for our Friday afternoon.

What's next:

A weak disturbance will near our coastline on Saturday, bringing more clouds and rain chances. Rain chances will be very light on Saturday with most spots only seeing about trace to .01". Slightly better rainfall chances will be around for Mother's Day Sunday.

A weak cold front will cool off our afternoon highs to near average during the day Saturday.

Cooler and cloudier conditions will persist into next week with a slight chance of showers into Monday.

The Source: Information in this story is from FOX 13 Seattle Meteorologist Ilona McCauley and the National Weather Service.

