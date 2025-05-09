Seattle weather: Cooler, wetter weather for Mother's Day

The Brief After a sunny Friday, Seattle will experience cooler, cloudier weather with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s and high-level clouds moving in. Light showers are possible Saturday, mainly in the Northwest Interior and Olympia Peninsula, with increased chances of rain on Mother's Day and Monday, and stray showers possible Tuesday and Wednesday.



After enjoying gorgeous weather on Friday in Seattle, we're forecasting cooler and cloudier weather for this upcoming weekend in the region.

Highs will reach the low to mid 70s in Seattle on Friday afternoon. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Highs this afternoon will reach the upper 60s to the low 70s under filtered sunshine. High-level clouds move into Western Washington this afternoon and tonight.

Saturday could feature some light showers, but the Seattle area will probably wind up dry. Spotty showers are most possible over the Northwest Interior and the Olympia Peninsula.

Cooler weather is ahead for Seattle this upcoming weekend. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Mother's Day in Seattle

What's next:

There's a slightly better chance of wet weather on Mother's Day and Monday. Stray showers can't be ruled out on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Highs on Mother's Day will reach the low 60s in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care and enjoy the lovely sunshine today!

After warm and dry weather on Friday, cooler and cloudier weather will follow this weekend in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Warmly,

Meteorologist Abby Acone

The Source: Information in this story comes from weather models interpreted by FOX 13 Seattle meteorologist Abby Acone.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

New area code coming to Seattle area in June. What to know

WA's first In-N-Out gets closer to opening date

VIDEO: Dramatic arrest of WA mother carrying toddler, stolen gun

Pro-Palestinian protesters cause $1M in damage at UW, 34 arrested

Health experts say ‘harmless’ symptoms could be signs of blood disease

2 WA brothers arrested after high-speed pursuit on I-90

Video shows shackled inmate escape custody at Sea-Tac, board light rail

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.