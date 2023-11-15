Seattle weather: Dazzling autumn sunshine on repeat

Talk about a gorgeous forecast! Plentiful sunshine is on tap through Friday. One important note: the evenings and mornings will be frigid the next couple days.

After spotty showers bubbled up today, dry weather is taking hold. The shower-free skies continue into Friday. The quiet conditions are due to a ridge of high pressure: this weather pattern blocks out other storm systems.

Early Thursday and Friday mornings, there could be spotty fog or even freezing fog. Where this happens, there could be slick spots. If you're a homeowner or business owner in the South Sound, I'd make sure to start regularly treating your sidewalks and pavement – unfortunately, ‘tis the season for icy spots. Even for communities without fog the next few mornings, it’ll still be frosty. Carve out time in your morning routine to scrape the windshield.

By Saturday evening, lowland rain and mountain snow return. It could be breezy Saturday evening to Sunday morning.

Snow levels stay elevated with mildish weather on Friday, but snow levels plunge into Sunday after Saturday's cold front. Several inches of snow could accumulate over the passes by the second half of the weekend. Stay tuned because there's still some uncertainty about how much snow could fall.

Monday morning will be chilly with patchy fog. Partly sunny skies will be a wonderful way to start the workweek.

Showers return Tuesday and could linger into Wednesday.

Take good care,

Meteorologist Abby Acone

