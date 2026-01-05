Las Vegas Raiders part ways with Pete Carroll after one season

The Brief The Las Vegas Raiders announced the team has relieved Pete Carroll of his duties as head coach after one season with the team. Carroll’s lone year in Las Vegas ended with a 3–14 record, following his hiring after a 14-season, Super Bowl-winning tenure as head coach of the Seattle Seahawks. Raiders owner Mark Davis said General Manager John Spytek will lead football operations alongside Tom Brady as the organization begins its search for a new head coach.



The Las Vegas Raiders announced Monday that the team relieved Pete Carroll of his duties as head coach after one season with the team.

"The Las Vegas Raiders have relieved Pete Carroll of his duties as head coach. We appreciate and wish him and his family all the best," owner Mark Davis said in a statement posted by the team.

Head coach Pete Carroll of the Las Vegas Raiders looks on from the sideline during the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on September 07, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Davis added that the organization will move forward under its current leadership structure while beginning the search for a new head coach.

"Moving forward, General Manager John Spytek will lead all football operations in close collaboration with Tom Brady, including the search for the club’s next head coach," Davis said. "Together, they will guide football decisions with a shared focus on leadership, culture, and alignment with the organization’s long-term vision and goals."

Carroll, 74, was hired by the Raiders ahead of the 2025 NFL season after a long and successful run in Seattle. His lone season in Las Vegas ended with a 3–14 record, the worst mark in the league, as the team struggled to find consistency on both sides of the ball. The finish secured the Raiders the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming NFL draft.

Before joining the Raiders, Carroll spent 14 seasons as head coach of the Seattle Seahawks, becoming the most successful coach in franchise history. From 2010 through 2023, Carroll led Seattle to 10 playoff appearances, five NFC West titles and back-to-back Super Bowl trips following the 2013 and 2014 seasons. The Seahawks defeated the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII to win the franchise’s first championship.

Carroll compiled a 137-89-1 regular-season record with Seattle and was widely known for his energetic sideline presence, emphasis on competition and player development, and the dominant "Legion of Boom" defenses that defined much of his tenure.

After stepping away from his coaching role in Seattle, Carroll returned to the sideline with the Raiders, becoming the oldest head coach in NFL history. His hiring was seen as an effort to bring stability and experience to a franchise in transition.

The Raiders did not announce a timetable for naming their next head coach.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

