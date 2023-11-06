Seattle weather: Drier days ahead through midweek

A low pressure system will continue to bring heavy showers to the central and south Puget Sound areas Monday night, but drier weather is ahead.

High temperatures topped out in the low to mid 50s for most of Western Washington today with consistent showers.

Showers will continue through the overnight period as this low pressure system moves onshore. As that system shifts east, we will be looking drier by the morning commute.

Snow levels will drop to about 4,000 feet tonight, which means some of the higher passes could see some snow by early Tuesday morning.

After we get through the morning hours, showers should wrap up and we'll be looking at a beautiful sunny afternoon for most spots.

The next round of rain arrives on Thursday night. This will bring showers to the area through Friday morning.

We will be watching the potential for another round of heavy rain on Sunday, though models have yet to agree on this.

Bottom line is that this next week will bring very typical November weather with a mix of rain, clouds, and a little sunshine with highs in the 50s.

Enjoy the short dry stretch over the next few days!