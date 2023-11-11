Dry Start Sunday, Rain Returns for Afternoon

A gusty and wet morning around Western Washington, but the skies calmed down through Saturday night.

Here is a look at the strongest wind gusts since midnight. Winds have calmed Saturday and will stay that way through Sunday midday.

Skies overnight will see a few isolated showers and calmer winds. Lows will drop in the mid 40s.

Waking up, skies will be mostly cloudy and dry, but rain returns by midday along the coast. If you are heading to the Seahawks game at Lumen Field, you'll see dry conditions for tailgating and kickoff at 1:25pm. Rain will start to move in closer to the Puget Sound early afternoon, and showers return by the end of the day.

Expect to see widespread rain by 5pm Sunday and winds will be a bit breezy. Expect the strongest winds to be along the coast, north interio and San Juan Islands; gusts between 25-35mph.

Showers will linger early Monday, but skies will dry out by the afternoon. Highs will be a bit cooler next week and skies will get some dry time Tuesday through Thursday.